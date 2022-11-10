MURRAY — Later this morning, the Murray State women’s basketball team will embark on what it hopes is as successful a season as it had last year.
The Racers will hit the hardwood at the CFSB Center in Murray for its season opener with Christian Brothers, an NCAA Division 2 program out of Memphis. There is added incentive as well.
Today marks the annual Education Day game, where the Racers welcome an audience that consists mainly of area school children, something to which the players look forward each year. However, for their head coach, Rechelle Turner, this is no time to be looking up in the seats to see if a new attendance record will be set today.
No, this is the season opener and this is serious business and Turner said her team has worked on aspects from their one exhibition game of the preseason last week, a 71-36 win over Bethel.
“The eye in the sky don’t lie,” Turner said after last Tuesday’s contest, emphasizing how valuable film work would be in preparing for today’s opener. “But film is always a great thing to have, along with being able to go ahead of someone else.
“This also sets the tone for the season (the Racers’ first as members of the Missouri Valley Conference). I mean, we were one of only a few exhibition games on ESPN+ (during the preseason) so we knew there were going to be a lot of eyes on us.
“That’s one reason we didn’t run a lot of our offense (last Tuesday) because you don’t want to give it away right at the beginning of the season.”
However, nothing is changing, not for an exhibition game that does not count on the season record or for the season opener that marks the beginning of games counting. Turner has been drilling in her players’ heads a slogan she has had in place at Murray State since she was called back to her alma mater
“The standard is the standard.”
“You want (the fans and whomever may be watching today) to see that you want toughness and you want grit and you want people to see that you’re going to get after them, you’re going to get rebounds ... all of the things that you can control ... including attitude and effort. Those are the things you have to do every night,” she said of a team that has several pieces returning from a team that ended the 2021-22 season third place in its former home, the Ohio Valley Conference with a 12-5 conference mark in going 23-12 overall and reaching the WNIT.
However, against Bethel, she said she noticed something that was an issue last season. Her team was not shooting the ball with consistency, ending just shy of 50% from the field and 26.1% from 3-point range.
“We have got to shoot the basketball better then 26.1,” she said, giving her team a pass for its second-half showing. “In the second half, we came out and started 3-for-3 from three and opened things up a bit.
“But we have got to be able to make these shots when it counts.”
Turner also said she was not thrilled with the Racers’ amount of free throws. Murray State ended only 3-of-4.
“We didn’t get to the free-throw line nearly enough and we’re a very good free-throw shooting team. We’ve got to take advantage of that,” she said.
One player not having problems with her shot was last season’s OVC Player of the Year, forward Katelyn Young. Against Bethel, she was a blistering 12-of-13 from the floor and scored 27 points, 25 of which came in the first half.
Today will also mark the first opportunity for new Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko to see an Education Day game at Murray State up close. He said he is happy that his alma mater sees fit to offer this type of event to the community.
“The Education Day game presents a wonderful opportunity to showcase our amazing campus and athletics program, in particular, our women’s basketball program, to thousands of young people around our region,” Yankto said in a statement this week. Last year’s Education Day tilt produced the largest crowd for a Racer women’s game, a little more than 1,100. “We are thrilled to welcome so many young leaders to take part in our game day experience and help create an amazing experience for our student-athletes to compete in.”
Today’s game is set for an 11 a.m. tipoff.
