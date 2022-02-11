MOREHEAD — Before Thursday night’s 79-53 destruction of Ohio Valley Conference foe Tennessee State in Nashville, the fourth quarter had been a major hurdle this season for Murray State’s women’s basketball team.
That is the point where its biggest struggles have occurred, including three conference losses in which the Racers lost leads. Thursday, though, may have been a turning point in multiple ways.
Not only did the Racers close the game in style — they outscored the Tigers 19-6 in the final 10 minutes — they also prevented one of the biggest causes of their late-game troubles, turnovers. For the game, Murray State had only 11 against a team that, while not as successful with wins as it had been earlier in the season, was still creating a lot of miscues for opponents and scoring plenty of points because of them.
Now, the Racers (who have given Head Coach Rechelle Turner her highest number of wins in a season in her five years at the helm) head to Morehead for a Saturday afternoon affair, possessing a 17-7 overall record, 9-4 in OVC play.
“When they made a run, we kept it to a short run,” said Turner, whose team led by double digits in the first quarter Thursday and led by as many as 20 in the third before a Tiger run cut the lead to 60-47 heading to the all-important fourth quarter.
After the Racers pushed the lead back to 18 points, a Tatyana Davis follow 3-pointer cut the lead to 15 at 66-51 with 7:17 left. So Turner, as she had done earlier, called one of the two timeouts she utilized in the game.
“My philosophy is usually to let them play through it and figure out whatever is going on, but, at this time of year, with everything being so critical, I felt like that was the time for me to settle them down,” said Turner, whose team responded with a 9-0 run over the next four-or-so minutes that allowed her to empty her bench. “I felt it was time to sit them down and get a specific offensive call or a specific defensive call and I thought the kids did a really great job responding. I felt like our after-timeout execution was really good.”
Something else the Racers did in the fourth quarter Thursday was shoot the ball well. Murray State was a solid 6-of-11 (54.4%) from the field and cemented the win by hitting seven of its eight free-throw attempts (87.5%), keeping the Tigers at bay in the process.
Murray State built this lead with outstanding offensive production in the first half as it held a 45-30 halftime edge by going 14-of-30 from the field (47%) and 5-of-7 from 3-point range (71.4%). At halftime, Murray State also only had four turnovers against a team well known for its stifling full-court press defense.
A big reason for that start was the play of guards Macey Turley and Lex Mayes. Turley had all 11 of her points by halftime, hitting three treys in the process, while Mayes had two bombs as part of an eight-point half. Mayes added one more trey in the second to match Turley with 11 points.
“When (Turley) and Lex shoot the basketball like they did tonight, it changes the entire game for us,” Turner said. “I felt like their shots were huge and it opens up things on the inside.”
That was the case Thursday. Benefitting from Turley and Mayes’ success on the outside were forwards Katelyn Young and Hannah McKay, who both ended with 18 points, while guard Alexis Burpo, who plays more like a forward than a guard, joined Turley and Mayes with 11 points, while flirting with a triple-double for the second straight game as she added nine rebounds and seven assists on a night the Racers had 23 passes lead to baskets.
“Burpo just continues to play well and I felt like Hannah and Katelyn controlled the paint all night,” said Turner, whose team won the points-in-the-paint battle big in Nashville, 40-20. “When we play well, when we make shots, when we do what we’re supposed to do, we’re a good basketball team and we just have to continue to get better.”
There were also two non-conference tilts this season where the Racers also came up short in the fourth quarter, and those losses were to teams from what is seen by many as the best conference in America — the Southeastern Conference. In November, the Racers played Missouri in Columbia and had a late lead before the Tigers came back in the final two minutes to win, 76-70.
Then, in December, the Racers again tested the SEC waters, this time at Gainesville, Florida against Florida. Murray State was well within striking range at the start of the fourth quarter, but superior depth and size helped the Gators pull away to a 67-51 win.
The big thing from those games is what Mizzou and Florida have gone on to do. About a month after the Racers’ visit, a Tiger team that was shorthanded because of COVID-19 stunned the college basketball world by beating South Carolina, the current No. 1 team in the nation, at Columbia.
Then, there is what the Gators have done the past few weeks. They hammered a Tennessee team currently projected as a No. 3 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, then went to Athens, Georgia and beat a Georgia team that was ranked No. 14.
Turner has always expressed the belief that what other teams do is not of any real consequence for her own team. However, even she admitted that what Missouri, a team Murray State very well should have beaten, and Florida have done since they played the Racers can be a confidence builder for her players moving forward.
“I think so and I think this team has proven that it should,” Turner said Wednesday before the TSU game. “We took a strong team in that conference to the wire (Mizzou currently 16-8 overall and sits seventh in the conference), while Florida (18-6 overall and tied with Louisiana State for third) is now in the top-25. Now, we talk about that, as coaches, but not with the players.
“However, that’s a thing that can instill as much confidence in them as anything. Yeah, there have been disappointments in our conference season and there have been games we have left on the table. If we had won those games, we would be in a much better position than we are, but the strides this program has made are something to be proud of as well.
“I don’t think there’s anybody in this conference that wants to play us and I think about what these young women have done to put us in a position that others fear. Now, we have to go out and play with that confidence and play with that moxie.”
Murray State had some early difficulties before beating Morehead State, 79-44, in late January at Murray. The Eagles are 1-22 overall and 0-13 in conference play. Murray State remained tied for fourth in the OVC with the win at TSU.
Today’s game can be heard at 1 p.m. on WNBS 97.9FM/1340 AM with Jeremy Rose on the call. It can also be viewed on ESPN+.
