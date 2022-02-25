MURRAY — Murray State’s women’s basketball team has already secured a bye in next week’s Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.
However, they would like to finish an already strong regular season on a high note Saturday at Southeast Missouri. That game is set for 2 p.m. at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and can be heard on WNBS 97.9 FM with Jeremy Rose on the call. The game can also be viewed on ESPN+.
In the Redhawks (6-22, 2-15 in OVC play), the Racers (20-8, 12-5 OVC play) are facing a team that, at best, can be called unpredictable. While their record is not up to the usual standard of this program (SEMO won the OVC Tournament two seasons ago), they have shown that they are more than capable of causing trouble.
“Now we’ve got to get locked in and focused because we’ve got a huge game with SEMO on Saturday,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner after Thursday night’s 85-79 Senior Night loss to Belmont (19-7, 15-2 in OVC play) at the CFSB Center that earned the Bruins the OVC regular season championship. “I hate to lose and I will not like having to think about it until Saturday and I know our seniors don’t want to either.”
However, SEMO is dangerous. Case in point is their 70-67 loss to OVC regular season champion Belmont two weeks ago in Cape. One game earlier, though, the Redhawks were ripped, 79-38, by Austin Peay, who currently is in fourth place, one game behind the third-place Racers.
Turner said that SEMO’s issues this season have been caused by a combination of injuries and COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Here immediate response when asked about SEMO’s near-miss with Belmont was something to the extent of “Well, they’ve got all of their players back.”
Still, whatever the issues are with SEMO are of no concern to the Racers. They have a mission to accomplish Saturday that was made a bit more intense after the loss to Belmont Thursday in which the Racers actually played really well.
There were two problems. First was turnovers, not necessarily because Murray State committed many of them — it only had 10 — but because the Bruins converted them into 15 points. The Bruins also shot the ball very well, ending the night not only 50% from the field but a solid 41% from 3-point range, from where they scored 10 times.
Murray State fell behind early against the hot-shooting Bruins and that helped give the visiting team command for the rest of the game. The Racers went to halftime down 45-35 after shooting only 40% from the field. In the second half, they were much better, 63%, yet could not get closer than the final six-point margin.
This also came on a night the Racers beat the Bruins in four statistical categories that usually spell defeat for Belmont if they lose one of them, much less more. For starters, the Racers outrebounded the bigger Bruins by a 38-28 margin, leading to an 18-12 edge in second-chance points. The Racers also won the points-in-the-paint battle, 48-42.
Then, there was the one category that almost certainly means a loss for the Bruins, being outperformed at the foul line by a whopping 13-5 margin.
However, it was the turnovers that were the story. Murray State committed 10, usually a reasonable number, while Belmont was superb protecting the ball, with only two
“I feel like, tonight, we were doing a bunch of things right. It’s just that they were one step better,” said Murray State guard Macey Turley, who had 15 points and nine rebounds in her final game at the CFSB Center. Fellow senior guard Alexis Burpo led the way with 16 points, while the other senior guard, Lex Mayes, had eight points.
“It just seemed we never could get over the hump with them. We’d get it to 10 and to eight, but we never could quite get over that hump and get it closer, but the credit goes to Belmont.”
Forwards Katelyn Young and Hannah McKay had 15 and 13 points, respectively, with McKay ending with a double-double with 10 rebounds.
OVC preseason Player of the Year Destinee Wells, who only had 12 points the first time the teams played this season in Nashville — a 67-52 Belmont win — led all scorers with 27 points.
