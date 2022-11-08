Thursday preview

NCAA Division 2 representative Christian Brothers will face a scene such as this Thursday morning when the Buccaneers are the opponent for host Murray State's opening game of the 2022-23 women's basketball season at the CFSB Center in Murray. The vast majority of the crowd is expected to be comprised of students from local school districts, whose voices will significantly increase the noise level.

 Ledger & Times file photo

MURRAY — The number may have seemed quite small, but to Murray State’s women’s basketball program, 1,109 meant everything this time last year.

That was the number of fans who watched the Racers defeat Asbury, 79-40, at the CFSB Center during the opening game of the Racers’ 2021-22 season. It represented a milestone, setting a new attendance record for a Murray State women’s game and it became the springboard to a season that ended as one of the Racers’ most successful in several years, 23-12, 12-5 in Ohio Valley Conference play and a bid to the WNIT.

Tags

Recommended for you