MURRAY — The number may have seemed quite small, but to Murray State’s women’s basketball program, 1,109 meant everything this time last year.
That was the number of fans who watched the Racers defeat Asbury, 79-40, at the CFSB Center during the opening game of the Racers’ 2021-22 season. It represented a milestone, setting a new attendance record for a Murray State women’s game and it became the springboard to a season that ended as one of the Racers’ most successful in several years, 23-12, 12-5 in Ohio Valley Conference play and a bid to the WNIT.
That day was made special, though, because it was local school children who comprised the bulk of that crowd on what was billed as “Education Day” at The Bank. Now, the same setup is being put into place for this year’s 2022-23 opener Thursday against NCAA Division 2 representative Christian Brothers and hopes are high for last year’s mark to be surpassed.
“I think we’ve got a lot of schools invited this time, but that was just a great atmosphere last year and we’re so excited about it,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, who is beginning her sixth season of leading the women’s program. “This is one of those games where we put a little asterisk by every year because it’s an opportunity for our kids to see the kids that they inspire.
“Who knows? Maybe we can get a little girl to love basketball that day.”
One huge difference is the noise level. As many adults can attest, the shrill sound of a large group of children yelling at their top of their lungs can be quite loud. This was displayed, though for only a short time, earlier this year at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Evansville when students from an elementary school in Evansville appeared to adopt eventual OVC Tournament champion Belmont for its semifinal matchup with Austin Peay on a Friday afternoon at the Ford Center.
The group of about 200 youngsters was only there for the first half, but every time the Bruins did something positive, the students’ collective screams cascaded from the upper reaches of the first level toward the floor. Belmont players seemed quite pleased and, at times, actually acknowledged their new, though short-lived, cheering section by waving to them. However, that was a considerably smaller group than what gathered several months earlier in Murray and seemed to make things quite difficult for the visiting team.
For last year’s Education Day game, students from the Murray Independent School District and Calloway County Schools occupied large chunks of different sections of the lower bowl at The Bank. And even though Cadwell said a basketball game was not included, she said this brought memories of field trips her classes took during her days as a student in neighboring Marshall County.
“Absolutely! I remember what it was like to miss school so we could go to something during the day,” she recalled after last year’s game with Asbury. “I think (the students in attendance) think this was their reward. Well, they rewarded us today.”
Turner said her players will visit at least one local campus this week ahead of Thursday’s game as a way of promoting the event.
“We actually do have an opportunity to go to one of the elementary schools the day before to do some reading,” the coach said. “So (the students) will get to meet our players, then get to watch them the next day.
“We’re really excited about this and love to give back to our community. We’re fortunate to have two outstanding school systems (in Murray-Calloway County) that are very supportive of our university and this is going to be a great atmosphere. It’s going to be a great kids game and we want them to be loud but we also want them to be proud to be here and we’re really looking forward to it.”
Thursday’s game is set for an 11 a.m. tipoff and will mark the Racers’ first as a member of the Missouri Valley Conference.
