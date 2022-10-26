EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Improvement was theme of the day for Murray State women’s golf team Tuesday in the second and final round of the Braun Intercollegiate Tournament.
Murray State moved up a spot to finish fifth out of 11 teams that came to the event at Oak Meadow Country Club in Evansville. The Racers ended with a total score of 627, which was only 16 shots from first-place Austin Peay. The Governors finished 35-over-par for the event and their final total of 611 was only three shots ahead of host Evansville.
Tuesday was a good day for the Racers individually as several of their players had better days on the course than they had in Monday’s first round.
Leading the charge was McKenna Stahl, who ended the tournament tied for 10th after making a one-shot improvement to a 5-over-par 77 for her 18-hole round on Tuesday.
Alma Garcia repeated her 78 from Monday to finish tied for 13th and Kaitlyn Zieba had a 79 to end in a tie for 15th. Murray State also saw improved rounds from Ana Picchi (going from an 81 to a 78 on Tuesday) and Eliza Kho (who shot a 79 after ending with an 80 on Monday) as they finished tied for 19th.
The strongest improvement came from a likely source as reigning Ohio Valley Conference champion Payton Carter recovered from a tough day on the course Monday — an 85 —to finish with a 76 on Tuesday. That nine-shot improvement took her from being tied for 46th to a tie for 25th.
Lauren Gilchrist repeated her 81 from Monday and finished in a tie for 28th, while Ellie West added an 84 to her 83 on Monday and ended in a tie for 38th.
Austin Peay’s Taylor Dedmen finished with a 2-over-par total of 146 to take a six-shot win over Magdalena Borisova and Kate Petrova, both of Evansville, and Illinois-Chicago’s Dasa Urbankova for the individual title.
