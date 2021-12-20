MURRAY — Heading into Saturday’s contest with Lipscomb, Murray State Head Women’s Basketball Coach Rechelle Turner said her biggest concerns were not really with the game.
It was what was happening away from the court, namely the hassles involved with arranging an anticipated road trip this week at Southeastern Conference representative Florida. She said she was worried that this perhaps interfering with her team’s focus on a Bisons team that had proven tough to handle against very strong teams so far this season.
However, there is a reason Murray State is off to an historic start, namely the maturity and growth of her players, and those showed once again. Murray State was a bit sluggish early but quickly found its rhythm in moving to 8-2 on the season with a convincing 74-50 win at the CFSB Center.
The win marked only the fourth time in program history that the Racers have won eight games in their first 10 outings.
“I think it’s just an accumulation of all of the years we’ve put together, that it’s finally come to this point,” Turner said in her postgame remarks, making sure to declare that there is still work to do. “It’s just a credit to this staff, credit to these players that we’ve gone through the valleys to get to the peaks .. but we really haven’t done anything yet. Being 8-2 is great. I’m really proud of that and proud of them, but we still have a lot of goals ahead of us.”
One of the few low spots so far was a loss in early December to Samford in Birmingham, Alabama. Saturday, Turner said the lesson learned there was that is what happens when the Racers do not follow their formula for success. There, the Racers did not shoot well but they also did not rebound well on the defensive end.
Saturday, Murray State was not exactly stellar from the field — 27-of-62 for 43.5%. However, the Racers made up for this by outrebounding a Lipscomb team (4-7) that was similar in makeup to Samford when it came to inside size by a 49-30 margin and only allowed nine on the offensive side.
That was part of a defensive effort in which the Racers limited the Bisons to only 34.2% from the field.
“I thought defense was the key. We didn’t give up a whole lot of threes in the main part of the game (only three through the first three quarters), we were able to fire off on some kids, get some double teams and we had a great rotation out of that,” Turner said.
The Racers’ offense, while lacking statistically, was effective and it was their main weapons that led the charge. Down low, forward Katelyn Young was not bothered by her taller competition as she ended with 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field, most of which came from three feet or closer. She entered the week as the No. 1 shooter from the field in NCAA Division 1 women’s college basketball.
Young said her success is not really based on movement down low.
“Our coaches say that, sometimes, the best move is, well, not making a move at all. Getting good position is a matter of going straight up,” she said, adding that having more than a week away from a game atmosphere following the Samford loss was a help. “I feel like we’ve come back stronger (Murray State led by as many as 33 in Wednesday’s win before a late 3-point barrage allowed North Alabama to close the final margin to 74-60) after a week off. We were able to really work on ourselves, as opposed to having to work on another team.”
Young had help from guard Macey Turley, who shook off a tough shooting night against UNA to score 13 points on a solid 5-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-5 from behind the arc.
And while not in double figures with points, guard Alexis Burpo continues to amaze when it comes to rebounding. Though 5-10, she managed to snatch 13 boards Saturday.
She said her coaches’ guidance with rebounding is pretty simple.
“Go get the rebounds and keep attacking,” she said of her instructions before each game.
Murray State started Saturday in good shape, taking an early 14-4 lead before the Bisons hit a couple of threes to trim the lead to 16-10 at the end of the quarter.
The Racers then found their stride in the second quarter, using Young’s nine points and Turley’s eight to build as much as a 35-14 lead before going into halftime up 37-19.
Turner said she was proud of how her team kept its focus despite the whirlwind of travel concerns.
“They’ve been seeing coaches, trying to get everything ready, and lots of conversations were having to take place that had nothing to do with the game,” she said. “I think it shows this veteran basketball team and its willingness to understand what is on the line and what is expected of them.”
