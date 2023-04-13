MURRAY — Head Coach Rechelle Turner and Murray State Women’s Basketball announced the signing of transfer guard Trinity White. White joins the Racers from Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, where she spent two seasons with the Big East Conference ball club. 

The 5’9” McKinney, Texas native made 16 starts as a freshman, averaging 7.5 ppg and 3.6 rebounds per contest. White scored a season-high 21 points against Illinois, while ending the season with 172 points, 82 rebounds, 37 assists and eight steals. In her sophomore campaign with the Bulldogs, she appeared in 19 games, posting a season-high 10 points against Villanova. 