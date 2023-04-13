MURRAY — Head Coach Rechelle Turner and Murray State Women’s Basketball announced the signing of transfer guard Trinity White. White joins the Racers from Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, where she spent two seasons with the Big East Conference ball club.
The 5’9” McKinney, Texas native made 16 starts as a freshman, averaging 7.5 ppg and 3.6 rebounds per contest. White scored a season-high 21 points against Illinois, while ending the season with 172 points, 82 rebounds, 37 assists and eight steals. In her sophomore campaign with the Bulldogs, she appeared in 19 games, posting a season-high 10 points against Villanova.
As a high school prospect, White earned Texas District 5-AAAAAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and Mckinney High School Offensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player while scoring more than 1,000 career points at MHS. In her senior campaign with the Lions, she averaged 17 points and six rebounds per game.
“Trinity is a powerful guard with the tools to attack off the dribble and the range to knock down the three point shot, she is a great rebounder for her size,” Coach Turner said. “Trinity brings the kind of strength and physicality to the backcourt that we must have to compete at the highest level in the Missouri Valley Conference.”
