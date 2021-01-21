MURRAY — The Murray State women’s basketball team looks to take the momentum from its big win at Belmont Tuesday and use it to stop visiting Jacksonville State’s five-game win streak today at the CFSB Center in Murray at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+, WNBS 97.9 FM and the Zeno radio app.
Scouting the Gamecocks
Jacksonville State will enter Thursday with a season mark of 7-2 and a 4-1 record in league play.
The Gamecocks are currently averaging 67.0 points per game on a 40.4 field goal percentage, while opponents are averaging 57.7 points while shooting 36.0-percent from the floor.
Yamia Johnson is currently the only Gamecock with a scoring average in double-digits at 16.3, while Taylor Hawks is knocking on the door at 9.9 points per game. On the glass, Jessie Day leads JSU with 6.3 rebounds per game, while Johnson follows at 5.3
A Win today would...
A win today would give the Racers back-to-back wins for just the second time this season.
Signature win
The Racers picked up a huge win at Belmont Tuesday, putting an end to an 11-game streak of futility against the Bruins. The win was just the third ever for the Racers over the Bruins, the first since Belmont joined the OVC for the 2012-13 season, as well as the first ever at the Curb Event Center. Prior to Tuesday, the Bruins were 43-1 in OVC play at home and 62-5 at home overall since the beginning of the 2018-19 season.
Turley continues streak
With an 8-for-8 performance at the free throw line Tuesday, Macey Turley is now just one made free throw away from tying Paige Guffey’s program record. Turley has now made 43 consecutive free throws, while Guffey’s record stands at 44.
Most improved
As a team, the Racers have shown much improvement at the free throw line since the beginning of the season. In the first six games of the season, Murray State had just one game where it shot 80-percent or better at the charity stripe, while in the last six games it has had five. The Racers have also scored 20-plus points at the line on four occasions this season, with three of those coming in the last six games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.