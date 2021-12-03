MURRAY — A few days removed from enduring a crucible-like situation at Evansville, Murray State’s women’s basketball team looks to maintain its road warrior monicker this weekend.
The Racers carry a 6-1 mark, having won five games in a row, into a 2 p.m. date with former fellow Ohio Valley Conference member Samford in Birmingham, Alabama in a matchup set for 2 p.m. at the Pete Hanna Center. The Bulldogs are 1-6 so far, but that has been against a very tough schedule.
Meanwhile, the Racers are riding high in the midst of the best start in about 30 years. The 85-77 win in Evansville, Indiana Tuesday night came in a hostile atmosphere that tested Murray State’s mettle but seemed to exemplify the new-found maturity of this team.
“We made mistakes, we turned the ball over and had missed assignments,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner. “But we never let them get the lead (when the Purple Aces made three big bids to do that in the second half) and we never gave in to the pressure and our players made big plays and made free throws when we had to be able to put the game away.”
Tuesday marked another huge performance for the Racers preseason All-OVC First Team selections, senior guard Macey Turley and sophomore forward Katelyn Young. The two scored 29 and 28 points, respectively, and were forces throughout the game.
Young scored the first nine points of the game for her team as Evansville took an early lead. Then, it was Turley, who struggled with her shot in the previous game against Alabama A&M, setting the nets ablaze with four straight 3-pointers as the Racers snatched the lead before the end of the opening quarter and never relinquished it.
“She’s not going to have two nights in a row like that,” Turner said of Turley. “She’s a gamer and you’re not going to keep her down and she came on started making shots, one after another.”
Turley, who was named OVC Player of the Week last week, was 3-of-10 from the field and only 1-of-3 from long range against A&M. Tuesday night, the Murray High alum returned to form, burying five of her 10 attempts from beyond the arc. Her 10-of-12 effort at the foul line also spearheaded a 31-of-38 performance for the Racers, against a 16-of-26 effort at the charity stripe for the Aces (now 4-2).
Young’s 28 points was a career high. It came on 10-of-10 shooting from the field. That came on the same day Young was named OVC Player of the Week, marking back-to-back weeks for Racers to receive that honor.
“And she went 10-of-10 with people hanging all over her,” Turner said.
The Racers are also anxiously awaiting the return of a key piece from last year’s team that won Turner her first game in an OVC Tournament. Sophomore guard Bria Sanders-Woods is expected to return soon, though it is not known if that will happen Saturday.
Sanders-Woods sustained a serious knee injury just before the OVC Tournament and has not played a second so far this season. Her return can mean an event stronger backcourt than the Racers already have as Sanders, who has proven she can score well, is also known as a very tough defender on the outside.
Saturday's game can be heard on WNBS 1340 AM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.