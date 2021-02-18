MURRAY — The Murray State women’s basketball team hosts Eastern Illinois today for its penultimate home game of the season. Tip-off from the CFSB Center in Murray is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and will air live on ESPN+, WBZB 104.5 FM and the Zeno Radio app.
Series at a glance
Friday will be the 55th meeting between Murray State and Eastern Illinois with the Racers leading the overall series, 34-21, and the series in Murray, 19-6. The Racers have now won each of the last five meetings in Murray and nine of the last 11 in the overall series.
Scouting the Panthers
Eastern Illinois enters Thursday’s match-up at 9-12 overall and 7-9 in the OVC. The Panthers lost on the road at Jacksonville State and Tennessee Tech and have won just one of their last four games.
Abby Wahl currently leads EIU in scoring at 15.0 points per game and in rebounding at 7.3 per game. Lariah Washington follows Wahl in scoring at 13.8 points, while Karle Pace and Morgan Litwiller are next in line for the Panthers at 13.6 and 9.0 points per game.
EIU currently averages 66.1 points per game on 42.8-percent shooting, while allowing opponents to score 67.5 on 43.2-percent shooting. In addition, the Panthers are currently shooting 31.4-percent from 3-point range and league-leading free-throw percentage at 77.3.
A win today would...
The Racers and Panthers enter today’s match-up at seventh and eighth, respectively, in the OVC standings. Murray State is currently one game ahead of Eastern Illinois in the standings and a win today would give the Racers further separation from the Panthers with three games left before the OVC tournament in Evansville.
Oh so close
The Racers dropped a heart-breaker to UT Martin Saturday, losing by just two points. While the Skyhawks have lost one OVC contest this season, of their 13 wins, nine of them have been by 10 or more points. Of the four single-digit wins, two have been to the Racers with the addition of a seven point win in January in Martin.
