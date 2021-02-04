MURRAY — The Murray State women’s basketball team will hit the road today for the first of two games in the eastern portion of the Commonwealth. First up for the Racers is a clash with Morehead State at 3 p.m. Central at Johnson Arena, streaming live on ESPN+, WNBS 97.9 FM and the Zeno Radio app.
Scouting the Eagles
After a loss to Tennessee Tech last Saturday, Morehead State enters Thursday’s contest at 5-10 overall and 4-7 in OVC play. The Eagles are currently being outscored by an average of 5.3 points per game, 64.8 to 59.5.
One strength for the Eagles, however, is their ability to block shots, as they currently lead the OVC and are second in the nation in the category at 7.4 per game. Ariel Kirkwood currently leads the block party for Morehead State with 2.73 per game, which is also the third best average in all of Division I.
Gabby Crawford and Kirkwood currently lead the scoring attack for Morehead State at 11.0 point each, while Lauren Carter and Ellie Jo Johnson follow at 8.5 and 8.3 points, respectively.
On the glass, the Eagles are almost even with their opponents this season at 38.1 rebounds per game, compared to 38.5 by opponents. Individually, Gabby Crawford currently leads the rebounding efforts for Morehead State at 8.9 per game, while Kirkwood follows at 7.5.
A win today would...
A win today would give the Racers four road wins on the season, tying the 2017-18 and 2019-20 season for the most in the Rechelle Turner era, with three road games remaining after today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.