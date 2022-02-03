CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Murray State's women's basketball program had lost its last six games in a row to rival Austin Peay in games play at Peay's Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, heading into Thursday afternoon's contest.
And with Thursday's game marking the last time the Racers would be playing at the Dunn Center as an Ohio Valley Conference representative before heading to the Missouri Valley Conference next season, they wanted their last visit to be memorable. It was, for the wrong reasons.
Murray State had an eight-point lead late in the fourth quarter and seemed to have things in hand, but, once again, the Governors made life hard, coming back to send the game to overtime, then winning it on a late basket in overtime, 69-67.
"They made big plays when they needed to.They've got really good players, (Head Coach Brittany Young) is a really good coach and, you know, I just got outcoached down the stretch and they won the game," said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team fell to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in Ohio Valley Conference play, while the Governors improved to 14-6 overall and drew even with the Racers for third place in the conference at 7-3.
The most painful part for the Racers is that they had a lead late in the game before it got away from them. Murray State was up 51-43 with about six minutes to go in regulation, saw the Govs cut the lead to four points with about 4:30 left, then rebuilt the lead to eight at 57-49 after forward Hannah McKay hit two free throws with about 2:30 left.
That, though, is where a season-long problem once again reared its head as Murray State could not seal the deal. Guard Shay-Lee Kirby hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to five points, then Yamia Johnson scored off a turnover to pull Peay within three at 57-54 as the Racers went cold from the field, failing to make a basket the final 2:52 of regulation.
It was still a three-point game when Johnson attempted a 3-pointer with 8.5 seconds left and Racer guard Alexis Burpo blocked her shot but was called for a foul. Johnson then hit all three free throw to tie the game at 57-57.
Murray State had three shots at the other end but could not get one to fall, sending the game to overtime. In overtime, McKay appeared to have landed the big blow with a 3-pointer that gave the Racers the lead with 24.4 seconds left. However, at the other end, McKay was called for a foul while fighting for the rebound of a missed shot, sending forward D'Shara Booker to the line.
Booker (14 points and 12 rebounds) hit the first foul shot but missed the second. However, a tie-ball on the rebound gave the ball to the Governors and set the stage for guard Karle Pace to score the last of her game-high 23 points on a floater with 1.5 seconds left for the winning basket.
"We did a very good job on Pace in the second half (after she scored 17 points n the first half with five 3-pointers), but we knew they were going to put it in somebody's hands at the end, either hers or Johnson (15 points)," Turner said. "She got to her left and we know she's going left and she made the big shot.
"But there were so many things throughout the game that we didn't do to finish out the game. We had a lead that we blew again and, in most of our losses, we've blown leads late, but that's not on anybody but me. I've got to find a way to be better, to put them in better positions to score and I've got to remind them of certain things that you can't do at the end of games."
The Racers' rebounding was hampered the final three-or-so minutes of regulation when forward Katelyn Young was called for her fifth and final foul of the game. She left having scored three points and claiming nine rebounds.
The loss ruined a huge day for McKay, who led the Racers with 20 points and had five rebounds, as well as Burpo, who had 11 points but grabbed 10 rebounds. Point guard Macey Turley also had 12 points and had five assists and two steals.
The Racers are scheduled to face Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Saturday at 5 at the CFSB Center in Murray. However, the winter weather that hit Murray Thursday could cause changes in that schedule.
The Ledger & Times will follow that and update if necessary.
