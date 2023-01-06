MURRAY — From the moment Murray State athletics was invited to join the Missouri Valley Conference, one matter has been at the forefront of conversations for seemingly every Racer fan — the added travel that would be required.
Specifically, it was two locales on The Valley landscape that were receiving the most attention — Cedar Falls and Des Moines. Those are located in the state of Iowa, a place that, until now, had not been much of a point of discussion for Racer Nation. In fact, there was no reason to discuss Iowa at all, except maybe for Men’s Coach Steve Prohm’s six-year tenure at Iowa State in Ames.
There is now, though, and it will be the Racer women’s basketball team’s turn to experience this road trip this weekend. The first stop is Cedar Falls, home to a strong Northern Iowa team, at 6 tonight. That will be followed by a visit to Iowa’s capital city Sunday for a date with The Valley’s highest-scoring team this season, Drake, in a game that starts at 2 p.m.
However, Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner said that, while experiencing a new part of the world is intriguing, it is not the most important thing. At 2-0 so far in Valley play and tied with four other teams for first place in the league, this is a business trip.
“The number one thing for us is to be physically and mentally ready to play by six o’clock (tonight),” Turner said of tonight’s game with UNI at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, which is about an hour’s drive from Des Moines. The team (9-2 overall) flew to Cedar Falls Thursday afternoon but, because of a delay in the schedule, is having deviate from its original plan of having a shoot-around at the McLeod Center Thursday night. That will now happen sometime this morning.
“But you can’t worry about that. You can only control what you can control and there are no excuses,” she said, adding that she believes having the Iowa swing appear this early in The Valley slate is an advantage. “I think it’s a good time to be making that trip simply because the kids are not in school. I think having to miss as many days of classes as they would have and having to work around their academic schedules would’ve been a lot tougher.
“Then again, I’m not sure there is a good time ever for this trip to be on your schedule. These are two very, very good teams that we’ll be facing and two of the top teams in the conference, without a doubt, and having to play them back-to-back and having only a day to prepare in between is going to be a difficult.”
All it takes is a look at the opponents’ schedules to know the Racers are facing quite a tall order in the Hawkeye State. Both teams have faced stiff competition, but they also have thrived. UNI’s Panthers enter tonight’s game 7-4 overall but it has already faced three teams — Iowa State, Creighton and Iowa — and was competitive with each of them, including an 88-85 home loss to an Iowa State team now ranked eighth in the nation.
Drake’s Bulldogs (6-4, 1-1 in Valley play) took No. 4 Iowa and all-everything guard Caitlin Clark to overtime before falling, 92-86 in overtime at the Knepp Center in Des Moines. The Hawkeyes beat UNI by 14 points in Iowa City in a game that was not decided until late in the fourth quarter.
However, Drake possesses something their neighbors to the north do not, a win over a ranked team. The Bulldogs pulled that trick when they hammered No. 22 Nebraska, 80-62, in Des Moines in mid-November. Defending Valley Tournament champion Illinois State beat the Bulldogs by 11 points in Normal, Illinois last Friday, while the Panthers beat ISU by eight on Sunday, also in Normal.
Turner said an obvious challenge with both teams will be size. UNI is much taller down low and leading the charge there is the team’s best player, 6-1 forward Grace Boffeli, who averages 16.8 ppg and 8.2 rebounds a contest. UNI boasts a front line that can go as tall as 6-3 (center Cynthia Wolf and forward/center Rachael Heittola) and at least two of those players are on the floor at all times.
The Panthers also have a very capable outside game that is led by guard Maya McDermott, the team’s second-leading scorer at 14.1 ppg and also a deadly free-throw shooter at 88% on the season.
UNI is also very strong on the defensive side, holding opponents to 38.7% from the field and 30% on 3-point attempts.
Meanwhile, Drake seems to be more of fast-pace team, averaging 83 points a game. The Bulldogs also are hitting well from the field at 48.7%, while limiting opponents to only a 36.7% success rate.
Drake also is spreading the wealth when it comes to scoring with four players averaging in double figures. The ring leader appears to be 6-3 forward Maggie Bair, who is averaging 16.9 ppg and 8.4 rpg. Grace Berg is a 6-0 forward who is averaging 13.7 ppg and 5.4 rpg. Guard Megan Meyer is averaging 12.9 ppg, while guard Katie Dinnebier is averaging 12.5 ppg.
All of this weekend’s action can be followed on WNBS 97.9 FM with Jeremy Rose on the call. Tonight’s game can be seen on ESPN3, while Sunday’s may be viewed on ESPN+.
