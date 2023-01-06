McKay scores vs. Peay

Two players that have shown significant upticks in their play in recent days for Murray State are forward Hannah McKay (22) and guard Bria Sanders-Woods (21). McKay had one double-double and barely missed another in her last game, while Woods matched her career high of 19 points in Sunday's home win over Valparaiso.

 Stephen Furst/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — From the moment Murray State athletics was invited to join the Missouri Valley Conference, one matter has been at the forefront of conversations for seemingly every Racer fan — the added travel that would be required.

Specifically, it was two locales on The Valley landscape that were receiving the most attention — Cedar Falls and Des Moines. Those are located in the state of Iowa, a place that, until now, had not been much of a point of discussion for Racer Nation. In fact, there was no reason to discuss Iowa at all, except maybe for Men’s Coach Steve Prohm’s six-year tenure at Iowa State in Ames.