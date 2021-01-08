CHARLESTON — The Murray State women’s basketball team showed that it made full use of its 19-day layoff Thursday by beating Eastern Illinois, 76-68, on the road at Lantz Arena in Charleston.
The Racers (4-3, 1-1 OVC) were on fire out of the gates, shooting a blistering 64.3-percent in the first quarter. However, MSU still trailed 25-23 at the end of the opening stanza.
In the second, Murray State went cold and scored no field goals and just four points after a Macey Turley three-pointer with 7:39 to play in the quarter. Despite the shooting lull, MSU trailed by only six points at the break.
Whatever the Racers had in the first, but lost in the second, they found at halftime because they dominated EIU in the second half. The Racers opened the third quarter with an 18-6 run to take a lead which it would never relinquish. Facing pressure down the stretch, the Racers staved off a late rally by the Panthers by going 14-for-15 from the free throw line in the final stanza, including sinking its last 14 attempts.
Turley led Murray State with a season-high 22 points, including a 4-of-6 performance from 3-point range and a perfect 8-for-8 night at the free throw line. Bria Sanders-Woods came off the bench for the Racers to have a career night in which she set new personal bests with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists. Katelyn Young followed with 14 points and a team-high seven rebounds, while Laci Hawthorne followed with 13 and six, respectively.
Murray State returns to action Saturday at the First Community Arena in Edwardsville to take on SIUE at 1 p.m. on ESPN+, WNBS 97.9 FM and the Zeno Radio app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.