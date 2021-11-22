CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner had stressed throughout the preseason that her women’s basketball team needs to show that it is worthy of being discussed as a program on the rise by providing strong evidence.
Case in point was Friday night’s road contest with Chattanooga. To hear Turner put it, this is the type of game that the Racers should see as an opportunity to prove a point. In the past, these types of games could be stumbling blocks.
Friday night, there was no stumbling. The Racers were solid from start to finish and emerged from McKenzie Arena with an impressive statement win by the score of 78-55.
“I’m really proud about the way we attacked this game tonight,” Turner said of her team that had four players score in double figures and was one point from having a fifth player reach that level with an offense that operated efficiently all night, even when faced with an unusual look from the Chattanooga defense. “You don’t see a box-in-one very often but that’s what they were in (at the beginning of the game) and we did a really good job of executing our stuff against it.”
After Chattanooga (1-3) took a 5-4 lead, the Racers (3-1) outscored the Mocs 13-4 the remainder of the first quarter. Then, the Racers took charge in the second as forward Hannah McKay scored six of her 10 points, guard Macey Turley scored five of her 18 points and forward Alexis Burpo scored four of her 18 points as the Racers hovered around the 50% mark from the field. That resulted in a 39-24 halftime lead that would grow to as large as 25 points before the night was over.
“Hannah made a nice 10-to-15-foot jumper at the start of the game and, because our kids were making plays, they had to get out (of the box-in-one),” Turner said of how this eventually led to Turley having good looks at the basket. That was felt in a big way in the second half as Turley would hit three of her four 3-pointers (on 4-of-4 shooting) in the final two quarters. “That loosened up No. 5 and that’s something you don’t want to do very often, especially the way she’s shooting the basketball right now (she is now 11-of-13 on trey attempts in her last two games).”
However, as Turner discussed in her postgame comments Friday, other players besides Preseason First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference selections Turley and forward Katelyn Young (14 points and eight rebounds Friday) were big in this win. McKay ended with a team-high 10 rebounds and five assists, while freshman point guard Caison Conner continued her good play early in her career with nine points, an assist and a steal. Then, there was guard Alexis Burpo, who may have had her finest hour as a Racer as she added eight rebound and five assists with her big scoring night.
“I was just trying to look for open teammates and try to score by getting into the paint,” said Burpo, who has continued to work on her long-range game and was 1-of-2 on threes, helping the Racers end 7-of-12 (58.3%). “Coach was saying to be aggressive and, if the three was there, shoot it or create for another person.”
“She had a bout with (COVID-19) last year and never did really recover,” Turner said. “She didn’t have that spring in her step and that energy level we’re used to seeing from her. Well, she’s back and she’s back with a vengeance. She’s got that speed and quickness back and she’s so athletic.
“Her ability to get to the rim is uncanny (particularly on drives from the left side) and she can go left better than any left-handed player, and she’s right-handed.”
Turner also noted forwards Charlee Settle and Jaidah Black, who combined for seven points and 10 rebounds (with Black claiming six of those), as well as Conner, who did not allow Chattanooga’s main long-range threat — guard Dena Jarrells, who did not score.
