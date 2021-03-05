EVANSVILLE, Ind. — For the first time since 2016 and the first time in Rechelle Turner’s coaching career at Murray State, the Murray State Racers have advanced in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament after defeating defending champion Southeast Missouri 67-64 Thursday afternoon.
In the closing minutes, the game hung in the balance as the Racers held a one-point lead. That’s when Alexis Burpo made her worst and best play of the game in a matter of seconds. Burpo had the ball stripped away and Roshala Scott, SEMO’s leading scorer in the game, was headed the other way for a score that would give the Redhawks the lead. Burpo had different plans, though, as she chased Scott down and came away with a block to save the lead.
Moments later, with a three- point lead, the Racers were on defense and Manna Mensah found herself in the game after Lex Mayes had fouled out. Her assignment was to guard Scott, who finished the game with 22 points. Mensah was up to the task as she came away with the game-sealing block.
“The two plays that define our season are when Burpo lost the basketball in the open court and, instead of pouting about it, she got back and made a huge play to save a go-ahead basket,” Turner said. “Then, Manna gets pump-faked and gets up in the air, so Scott sidesteps to shoot the three to tie the game and Manna recovers and blocks the shot. Those two plays are what this team has been all about all year.”
After one quarter of play, the Racers trailed 19-8 and it appeared they were unfocused and maybe even a little outmatched, but they made some adjustments and started to turn things around.
“We didn’t start out like we wanted to,” said Murray State guard Macey Turley. “We weren’t focused and we let SEMO get whatever they wanted offensively, but we picked it up in the second half.”
Turley did her fair share of the work with 25 points, a game-high, and playing the full 40 minutes. She wasn’t alone in the minutes-played department as center Katelyn Young also played all 40 and finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Hannah McKay, 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Mayes, six points and two rebounds, each finished with 39 minutes played.
“It was a gutsy performance by our kids,” Turner said. “We did not play well at times during the game. Defensively, we didn’t do what we were supposed to do and, offensively, we were very stagnant in the first half. But the consistency and resiliency of this team is what has gotten us to this point all year long. Every time somebody thinks we are down or counts us out, that’s a mistake because these kids are never going to quit.”
With the win, the Racers are on to the next round and just two wins away from claiming an OVC Tournament championship. Standing in their way is Belmont, a team with which the Racers split the season series and that is coming off a 54-50 win over Austin Peay Thursday. The OVC Freshman of the Year, Destinee Wells, led the Bruins with 23 points in the win. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. today between the Racers and the Bruins in Evansville at the Ford Center.
