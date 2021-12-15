MURRAY — After much time away from their home court, the Murray State women’s and men’s basketball teams return to action tonight at the CFSB Center.
The Racer women will be involved in the first half of a doubleheader at The Bank as they face North Alabama in a game scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. Murray State will play its first game since Dec. 4, a loss at Samford in Birmingham, Alabama that ended the Racers’ five-game winning streak and dropped them to 6-2 for the season.
UNA, a representative of the ASUN Conference, is 4-4 this season, having won its last two outings. The Lions handled Oakwood, 101-32, and Tennessee Southern, 67-53 in games played at Florence, Alabama.
The Lions have also faced a pair of teams that hail from the Racers’ league, the Ohio Valley Conference. In those contests, UNA fell to Austin Peay, 74-58, in Clarksville, Tennessee and lost by an 83-71 count to Tennessee State in Florence.
The Lions’ other wins have come by a 114-52 score against Blackburn College and 91-90 in overtime against Georgia State. UNA is a former member of the Gulf South Conference of NCAA Division 2, which is from where UT Martin and Jacksonville State both came to join the OVC. Jax State has sent departed the OVC and Peay will leave at the end of this year, both to join the ASUN.
While the Lions are only .500 this season, they are scoring quite a few points. They are averaging 77.5 a game and have five players averaging in double figures per game, led by 6-0 guard Macey Lee’s 14.6 points. She is also the tallest player on the team.
The Racers will look to return to the form they had before the 75-66 loss at Samford as they were scoring well and taking care of the ball. However, they lost their shooting touch, ending that game having hit only 26 of their 63 attempts (41%), while ending with 19 turnovers.
In the men’s game, the Racers are coming off an extraordinary night in Memphis in which they defeated the preseason-top 10 Tigers, 74-72. That moved the Racers to 8-1 on the season, but it also is probably putting a big target on their back for which the Bulldogs can take aim.
Tennessee Wesleyan, which plays in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, does not seem to have reason for being bashful. The Dawgs are 10-2 and do have 6-1 guard Djimon Wilson, who is averaging 17 points a game.
Murray State had four players finish in double figures at Memphis, including guard Tevin Brown, who had 22 points and hit six treys.
Racers Head Coach Matt McMahon has also been sounding the alarm for his team to be on guard for the Bulldogs, especially after Southeastern Conference power Florida was upset by a lightly-regarded Texas Southern team more than a week ago on its home court in Gainesville.
The Racers and Dawgs clash at 7.
