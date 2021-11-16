MURRAY — After battling Southeastern Conference representative Missouri to the bitter end last week, Murray State’s women’s basketball team returned to its home court Monday night for what Head Coach Rechelle Turner described as a potential trap game.
The Racers responded scoring 14 of the game’s first 16 points, building as much as a 43-point lead on visiting College of The Cumberlands before settling for a 94-56 win that moved them to 2-1 on the young season.
“You always wonder about this being a trap game, so to speak (between the 76-70 loss at Missouri last week and Friday’s visit to Chattanooga) because we got so up for the Missouri game, but I felt that, in the first two to three minutes, we came out firing on all cylinders,” Turner said of the big start Monday that eventually led to a 58-27 halftime lead.
That effort was spearheaded by the two players that are expected to be the main Racer weapons this season, forward Katelyn Young and guard Macey Turley, a Murray High alum, who had 23 and 18 points, respectively in the first half.
Turley eventually ended with 30 points that included a 7-of-9 effort from 3-point range. Young ended with her halftime total that also included a 9-of-9 performance at the foul line.
Turley, who began to find her form from long range at Mizzou, said the rim seemed pretty large Monday.
“It looked pretty big, but whenever you have a post presence like Katelyn down there and they have to focus so much attention on her, it kind of opens up the outside,” Turley said.
“We can work pretty well together,” said Young,who was a solid 7-of-11 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and had three assists.”
“God blessed us when she said yes (to coming to Murray State),” Turner said of Young, who has roomed with Turley since arriving on campus last year. “I don’t think people understand how important it is to have that connection off the court as well as on the court, but they play really well together.
“When you have an all-conference player on the wing, then you have one on the post, they’re tough to guard and you’ve got to kind of pick your poison.”
The other big storyline from Monday was the first career start for freshman point guard Cayson Conner, who ended with six points and three assists. Turner said she earned that start, based on her solid play at Mizzou.
“The thing about Cayson is she’s so solid. She’s not going to do anything spectacular but she’s not to do anything to hurt you either,” Turner said of the Marshall County product. “Even at her age, she’s very calm. No moment is too big for her and I thought she (and fellow freshman guard Clara McGowan) both proved at Missouri the other night that, when you throw into those situations, they’ll come through and I had no doubt that she would be fine tonight.”
Guard Alexis Burpo, another Murray High alum, had a solid outing Monday with seven points and a team-high 10 rebounds and three assists. Forward Hannah McKay also had eight points to go with five rebounds.
The Patriots (0-1) were led by Destiny Heworth and Lillie Hall, both of whom had 12 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.