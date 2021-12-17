MURRAY — Murray State shook off some ring rust Wednesday in its return to women’s basketball action in a win over North Alabama.
Except for late in the game when the visiting Lions became hot from the field and were able to cut what was a 33-point deficit down to the final score of 74-60, the Racers seemed to be in strong form as they ran their season record to 7-2. So, now that the Racers have returned to the swing of things after a 10-day hiatus where they mainly focused on final exams, they move into a stretch that could go a long way in determining the success of this season.
It starts Saturday when what appears to be a deceptive Lipscomb squad out of nearby Nashville comes calling at the CFSB Center. Gametime is set for 5 p.m. The Bison’s record this season stands at 4-6, but included in that are some losses to some pretty solid teams.
One defeat, in particular, has the full attention of Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner.
“They were very competitive with Belmont ... could have beaten, in fact,” Turner said of the Bison’s 67-62 loss to the Racers’ Ohio Valley Conference rival a few days ago in Nashville. This was the same Belmont team that, last week, went to No. 10 Louisville and cut a 23-point deficit to 11 with time to spare in the fourth quarter before falling 80-66.
This is also a Lipscomb team that has played a trio of strong teams from the western half of the nation. Brigham Young is now 8-1 and ranked No. 21 in the nation after defeating two teams — Florida State and West Virginia — that were also ranked in the top 25 nationally. Utah lost by only five points to BYU and is 7-2 this season. Colorado State, now 9-1, lost to UofL by 15 points in Fort Collins, Colorado after being within 10 points in the late stages of that game.
To combat this, Turner would like to see the kind of play her team exhibited for 2 1/2 quarters Wednesday against UNA. That is when the Racers looked smooth offensively, as evidenced from their more than 60% clip on field-goal attempts with 17 made shots coming on assists.
“I actually bragged (on her players) at halftime,” Turner said of the first half in which the Racers recorded 13 of their assists. “This team is so unselfish and, sometimes, I think we try to get too unselfish. We try to make an extra pass that we don’t need to make and we get into trouble when we probably need to go ahead and shoot the ball.
“But having 13 assists in a half shows you what this team is all about. We truly are ‘we over me’ and these kids don’t care about who gets the credit as long we win games.”
In Lipscomb, Murray State will face a team that seems to pride itself on defense as the Bison is only letting teams shoot 36.5% from the field. The Bison is also a strong rebounding team, averaging 39.8 boards a game.
Where the Bison is getting into trouble is with fouls and free throws. Lipscomb has committed about 30 more personal fouls this season than its opponents and that has led to a big deficit in the number of free throws opponents are taking, compared to the Bison, a difference of 62 attempts. Opponents have made 36 more charity tosses.
That plays into the Racers’ hands, it would seem, as they are hitting right at 80% of their tries at the foul line and are averaging 15.3 made attempts a game.
The Racers are also welcoming back some artillery to the lineup. Wednesday’s game marked the first home game this season for guard Bria Sanders-Woods, who suffered a major knee injury at the end of last season.
She had seven points and a pair of assists Wednesday.
Also, guard Lex Mayes, who had missed about two weeks because of a health issue, showed she is rounding into the form she exhibited before she was sidelined, hitting three 3-pointers on her way to 11 points.
Forward Katelyn Young continues to lead the Racers with 20.6 points a game and 9.1 rebounds an outing. Guard Macey Turley is scoring at a 16.2 points-per-game pace, forward Hannah McKay is averaging 12.1 points and 6.6 rebounds a game and guard Alexis Burpo is averaging 10 points and 7.7 boards a game.
