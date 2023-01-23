MURRAY — Sometimes, slow starts do not have a big impact on a basketball game.
Sunday was not one of those occasions for Murray State in a key Missouri Valley Conference women’s contest with visiting Missouri State. The fact is the host Racers never got out of the starting gate.
Missouri State hit the Racers with a big early scoring run, and kept building the lead ... and building it .. and building it. By the time the Racers were able to show that they had found their rhythm, it was way too late as they trailed by as many as 28 points before making the final score of 77-61 somewhat respectable.
The loss was the Racers’ second in a row in conference play, dropping the, to 4-4 in The Valley and 11-6 overall. Missouri State improved to 5-3 in Valley play and 10-7 overall.
“They pretty much smacked us in the face and we took it,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, who compared Sunday’s loss to a highly-anticipated fight that fails to match its hype. “It was a heavyweight bout that lasted about 30 seconds but they’re very physical, very big and we really didn’t have an answer for them.”
The opening two minutes seemed to tell the whole story. Missouri State jetted to an 8-0 lead with the last of its four baskets of that surge coming on its third attempt of the possession, produced by a second offensive rebound. The Racers seemed to stabilize themselves with baskets from guard Bria Sanders-Woods and forward Katelyn Young that cut the lead in half, but soon the Bears were roaring again, quicklly establishing a double-digit lead that would grow to 26-9 by the end of the quarter, a quarter where most of Missouri State’s shots were inside the paint, explaining a sharp 11-of-17 showing from the field.
This pattern continued in the second quarter as the Racers tried several 3-point shots that were not falling (0-of-5), while the Bears kept finding success inside, going 9-of-15 as they owned a stunning 30-10 edge in the paint, an area usually controlled by Young and her teammates. It did not happen Sunday, though, as the Bears ended the afternoon with a 40-21 edge on the boards and a 54-26 advantage in paint points.
Forwards Indya Green (16 points and 10 rebounds) and Taylor Kennedy (12 points and seven boards) used their bulk to push the Racers around down low. However, reserve forward Jade Masogayo, though not as burly, used supreme agility to continue finding her way to the basket for 10 points.
They were complimented from the outside by guards Paige Rocca and Aniya Thomas (13 points each) and forward Sydney Wilson, who had 12 points and frequently was patrolling the outside and disrupting the Racers’ outside game. At all turns, the Bears were more physical and Turner said this raises concerns.
“I thought we were a little bit soft, and you can’t be soft in this league,” she said. “I felt we backed down for the first time in a long time, and I had felt that those days were over, so I’m a little bit disappointed in that. We’ve lost a lot of games since I’ve been here, but in the last couple of years (Murray State was 38-21 the past two seasons, including 22 wins a year ago), we’ve always competed.
“Friday night (against Southern Illinois at The Bank, in a 81-73 loss), we competed. We lost but we competed, so getting beat this bad and getting beat this bad on our home court really surprised me because I didn’t think this team had that in them anymore.”
Young had 13 points to lead Murray State, while reserve guard Alexis Burpo had 10 points. Each had five rebounds. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.