ST. LOUIS — The Murray State women’s basketball team will begin its inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference picked fourth and received two first-place votes in the annual preseason poll, the league announced Tuesday. In addition, junior Katelyn Young was selected to the six-person Preseason All-Missouri Valley team.
The Racers are coming off one of their most successful seasons in recent memory in which they finished their final season in the Ohio Valley Conference third in the regular season and advanced to the semifinals of the OVC Championship. Following the OVC tournament, the Racers were selected to participate in the WNIT, marking their first postseason appearance since 2009.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.