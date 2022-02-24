MURRAY — At some point, Murray State Head Women’s Basketball Coach Rechelle Turner will be able to take a deep breath and really be able to reflect on her fifth season in that position, and will probably smile, maybe even laugh a bit.
Right now, there is no time for that. There is no time to enjoy how forward Katelyn Young was selected Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week for a program-record seventh time this season earlier in the week. There is no time to look at how the team has won 20 wins for the first time since 2008-09. Then, on Tuesday night, a text revealed one more thing that will have to wait, the Racers are now ranked, earning the No. 25 spot in the latest College Insider.com Mid-Majors Poll.
All of that is for later. It is what is happening now that matters most, specifically today’s collision with OVC power Belmont, who happens to be ranked 16th in that same poll, and holds a two-game lead over the Racers for first place in the regular-season conference title chase.
“I didn’t even flinch (at the text) because I was watching film of Belmont,” Turner said Wednesday as preparations continued for today’s game that starts at 5 p.m. at the CFSB Center. “I think I saw it and thought, ‘Oh! That’s cool.’ Then I was right back to what I was doing because we’ve got work to do.
“Until we win a championship for women’s basketball at Murray State University, I’m never going to be satisfied. This year (as the Racers are 20-7 overall, 12-4 in OVC play) is a credit to my staff and my players but I’m never going to be satisfied until we hang a banner, so we’re trying to take that next step.”
Murray State has to beat Belmont today and Southeast Missouri on Saturday in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to have a chance at catching Belmont (18-4, 14-2 in OVC play). Turner and her team also know that they have a large gap to close after the Bruins hammered the Racers, 67-52, last month in Nashville.
“They put it to us pretty good at their place and they were the better basketball team that day. I’ve felt like, of all of the losses we’ve had in conference this year, that’s the one where we were just outplayed and beaten,” said Turner, whose team’s other three losses came in the final minutes, two of which were in overtime.
“We’ve talked to our players this season about wanting to earn respect and they showed that to us. They were fired up and ready and had a good gameplan.”
However, the Racers seem to be vastly improved since that disappointing day at the Curb Event Center. Murray State has gained more offensive consistency and has not experienced too many games where they shot 38% from the field. The Racers also may have exorcised a season-long demon in the past two weeks by playing well in fourth quarters, including its comeback win over Austin Peay last week in Murray.
Still, Belmont is a team known for offensive efficiency and it boasts one of the best players in the OVC, guard Destinee Wells. However, while she had 12 points and was 2-of-3 from 3-point range, it was forward Madison Bartley who was unstoppable for the Bruins, ending with 29 points as she used her 6-3 frame to dominate the game down low.
The Racers also must deal with the distraction of today being Senior Day as five players will play for the final time at the CFSB Center — guards Macey Turley, Alexis Burpo, Lex Mayes and Raegan Blackburn, along with forward Macie Gibson, who has not played the entire season due to her third knee surgery since she has been at Murray State. Turley, Burpo and Mayes have all been intricate members of the Racers rise to the upper crust of the OVC this season and throughout their careers, while Blackburn has played sparingly, also due to a knee injury.
Turner said Gibson’s injury has been particularly difficult to swallow because of the promise she showed after arriving in Murray.
“The thing about Gibby is that, after her freshman and sophomore years, we were expecting big things. Believe me, I think a lot about what it would be like to have Gibby stretch the floor right now, the way she shoots the ball but it wasn’t God’s plan,” she said, shifting to Blackburn. “She’s one of our leaders (even though she has not seen a lot of time this season). You know, you don’t have to score a lot of points to be a big influencer and reason for why teams are successful, and Raegan is one of those players.
“She’s everybody’s cheerleader and biggest fan and the contributions she has made are numerous.
“It’s going to be tough (to endure today’s pregame ceremony) because all good things must come to an end and it’s hard because you’re so appreciative of what these five have done.”
Adding to the emotion is that the trio of Turley, Burpo and Mayes have been under Turner’s wing even longer because she coached them during her tenure at Murray High. They were all seniors when Turner answered her alma mater’s call to take over the women’s head coach job.
“Macey’s been with me the longest (10 years) and the other two for nine,” Turner said. “Lex says they have ‘survived’ me and I think that’s a pretty good way to put it.
“But I will say this. It’s not an opportune night to be playing the No. 1 team in the conference, but that’s part of it. We’re going to approach Senior Night the same way as everything else ... be in the moment and, when the time comes, we’re going to be ready to play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.