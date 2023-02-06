Pena

Murray State's Briley Pena launches a 3-pointer against Illinois State's Paige Robinson Sunday in Normal. Illinois.

 STEPHEN FURST/ Murray State Athletics

NORMAL, Ill. — For about a full half, it was looking as if the terrible women’s basketball losing streak for Murray State might end in a fashion that would stun the entire Missouri Valley Conference.

The Racers took as large as a 14-point lead against The Valley’s top team — defending Valley Tournament champion Illinois State and had the Redbirds on their heels. Then, Illinois State began finding its usual form toward the end of the first half, cutting the lead to only five points.