MURRAY — After a, pretty much, forgettable experience against Big 10 powerhouse Purdue on Sunday, Murray State’s women’s basketball Racers return home on Saturday.

Waiting for them will be what appears to be a very much-improved UT Chattanooga squad that the Racers dominated a year ago in Chattanooga. That came during an early-season stretch that saw the Racers win eight of their first 11 games, helping build momentum for what became Head Coach Rechelle Turner’s best season in that position — 22-10 with a 13-5 mark in Ohio Valley Conference play.