MURRAY — After a, pretty much, forgettable experience against Big 10 powerhouse Purdue on Sunday, Murray State’s women’s basketball Racers return home on Saturday.
Waiting for them will be what appears to be a very much-improved UT Chattanooga squad that the Racers dominated a year ago in Chattanooga. That came during an early-season stretch that saw the Racers win eight of their first 11 games, helping build momentum for what became Head Coach Rechelle Turner’s best season in that position — 22-10 with a 13-5 mark in Ohio Valley Conference play.
However, while Turner, now in her sixth year at her alma mater, recognizes that the Mocs (2-2) appear to be much different from the team the Racers hammered 78-55 a year ago, she said Saturday may be as much about her own team. The Racers never could get on track Sunday at Purdue, falling 90-61, and she said her team appears to be taking that personally this week.
“I think all (of her players) were disappointed, not just in themselves but collectively as a team. I just think they understand the expectations of this program and also what we expect of them,” said Turner, whose team never was able to come close to threatening the Boilermakers the way they did Southeastern Conference member Missouri a year earlier. Murray State had a six-point lead late in that game at Columbia but could not lost control in the final two minutes.
“I know them well enough that there’s no reason for (berating the players). I just had to remind them that everybody has their bad days but, at the same time, what are we going to do with this? How can we take this moment and be better for it? So I stayed in (the locker room) with them for a while, a little longer than usual.
“This early in the season, you can’t say, ‘Well, we got beat by Purdue, we played bad, we’re not going to be good ..’ You can’t throw in the towel after one bad showing. Sure, how we played? That’s unacceptable and they were upset about that because they understand where this program has come and they don’t want to take any steps back. I also think, after talking to them individually throughout this week, they expected more out of themselves so we’ve talked about how we can be more accountable to each other every time we take the court.”
Turner is the first person to advise fans against comparing one opponent to another, but one thing is obvious as Saturday’s 6 p.m. tipoff approaches at the CFSB Center. UTC, while probably much quicker, particularly out front, is not nearly as tall as Purdue.
Where the Boilermakers had guards standing 6-1 and 6-2 who were able to shoot over Murray State’s players with unabated looks at the basket (and hit nine of its 21 shots from 3-point range), UTC is shorter, though not by a lot. The Mocs still will have a height advantage and feature 5-11 Stetson transfer Yazz Wazeerud-Din, who had 25 points in Tuesday’s 60-31 win over Tennessee State.
UTC also has played much better and against much stiffer competition than it had before last year’s game with Murray State. UTC flattened TSU after narrow losses to a solid Austin Peay team and last year’s OVC champion Belmont, who has moved with the Racers to the Missouri Valley Conference and is favored to win that league.
“They are very much improved and the biggest thing with them is that they play hard,” Turner said. “They have obviously changed some things and they had a 14-point lead on Belmont (who won an NCAA Tournament game last season) but Belmont came back and won (56-54 in Nashville). I think this is going to be the first true test of playing another opponent similar to us, so we’ll be able to get a lot from this.
“And we need to answer some questions. What are we made of? Do we bounce back? Do we go out with the understanding that we don’t lose at home and we don’t take two losses in a row. I think I’ll know more about my basketball team after Saturday.”
