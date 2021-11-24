ITTA BENA, Miss. — Murray State scored the first 11 points in Tuesday’s women’s basketball game with host Mississippi Valley State, then became a bit ragged with its offense.
The sharpness it had displayed in the opening minutes had been replaced by stagnant play as the Delta Devilettes were able to creep back into contention, closing the lead to six points about midway through the second quarter. So the Racers decided to try an old basketball principle of finding a way to have the best players get involved.
In this case, it was forward Katelyn Young that was decided as that option and she delivered. Young scored the Racers’ final 12 points of the first half to help rebuild the lead to 12 points by halftime, Then, she scored five more points as part of a decisive third-quarter run as Murray State rode Young’s 23 points and 11 rebounds to an easy 74-50 win at the Harrison HPER Complex in moving to 4-1 on the season with its second road win in a row.
“It was definitely rough (after the Racers led 11-0 with about six minutes left in the first quarter), but I felt like our team just needed to settle down, get in our groove and play our kind of ball,” said Young, who faced her biggest opponent so far this season in Miss Valley’s 6-2 Sarah Moore. After having some problems with Moore’s size early, Young found a way to free herself in the second quarter.
“I would say it’s just like when I play (teammate Lucia Operto, who stands 6-3) in practice. She’s a big girl too, so I think having Lucia to go against in practice helped me prepare for this game.”
After Young’s burst to close the first half, it was a more balanced attack that put the game away. Murray State had four different players contribute as the Racers outscored the Delta Devilettes 25-15 in the third quarter, resulting in a 60-38 lead. Guard Macey Turley scored eight of her 11 points in the third, while guard Alexis Burpo added seven of her 16 points.
Forward Hannah McKay then scored six of her 10 points in the fourth quarter to help the Racers stay in command.
“It is very vital to get road wins. That’s the only way you’re going to win a conference championship,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team has now won its last two road games by a combined 47 points, dating back to Friday’s win at Chattanooga. The Racers have made winning the Ohio Valley Conference their top priority this season.
In Miss Valley (now 0-3 on the season), the Racers also, for the first real time this season, faced something that can be very difficult on the road, an aggressive full-court press defense. And while the Racers had some miscues, the majority of them did not result in damage at the other end as the Devilettes faced their own difficulty in the form of a very stingy recovery defense.
“I thought our poise and patience against their press was good and I thought we found the right person several times,” Turner said. “There were a couple of times that I thought we had 2-on-1 opportunities that we didn’t execute well, but, for the most part, our guards did a good job with being poised and making the right decisions and getting it to our post people.
“(Young) didn’t get off to a great start and had to adjust to (Moore’s) physicality and figure out a way to score. Once she settled in, she did an outstanding job and our players adjusted to finding her.”
Young ended the day 11-of-15 from the field, which included her second 3-pointer of the season. For the game, Murray State ended 55.6% from the field.
