LOUISVILLE — Host Bellarmine gave women’s basketball opponent Murray State all it could handle for three quarters Tuesday night at historic Freedom Hall.
However, it was in a part of the game that has given Murray State nightmares in recent years that the Racers persevered — the fourth quarter. After the Knights had cut what had been a 17-point lead to only seven points with about eight minutes left, the Racers took command with a big closing run to claim a 74-59 win that takes them into the Christmas break with a 7-2 record.
“It was a very physical but we knew to expect that from them. They’re really physical (led by bulky 6-6 center Gracie Merkle), really tough, well coached and they’re going to do things to us that we don’t like, but I thought every time they made a run, we answered and that’s what I like to see,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team has ended its non-conference slate with the best record for the program since 1987-88 (11-2). “I like to see that we can sustain runs and we can extend leads when we need to and, when the pressure gets on us and they cut the lead, we don’t panic and we execute and get stops.”
A week after a disastrous loss to former Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay in which the Racers blew a 20-point, first-quarter lead, they were having none of it in this game. Instead, they played more like they had in the outing that followed that loss, a gutty 51-44 win Friday night against defending Southeastern Conference champion Kentucky in Lexington in which the Racers kept the explosive Wildcats at bay down the stretch.
After the Knights (4-9) pulled within 52-45 on two free throws from forward Sheniqua Coatney, the Racers responded as they had when the Knights pulled within six points early in the third quarter, immediately extending the lead.
This time, the response was enough to finally subdue the Knights once and for all.
Baskets from forward Katelyn Young — named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season on Monday — and guard Jordyn Hughes (12 points, on the heels of 15 Friday in Lexington) quickly restored order, followed by a basket from guard Alexis Burpo off one of four assists from starting point guard Bria Sanders-Woods that forced Bellarmine into a timeout, down 58-45 with 6:29 left in the game.
Young (17 points) then added two more baskets to match her team’s biggest lead of the night. From there, Bellarmine would never trail by less than 12 points.
However, a stretch from that third quarter could not be forgotten. With Bellarmine still close at 41-34 late in that stanza, reserve guard Cayson Conner scored two huge baskets among the trees in the lane, one of which resulted in a conventional three-point play and a 48-34 lead with less than two minutes left.
This multi-prong attack from the guard position was also necessary as it came with fifth-year senior starter Macey Turley unable to play due to a knee issue.
“We know these kinds of things are going to happen at times and we didn’t expect to play without Katelyn for as long as we did (Friday night at UK, when she encountered foul trouble),” Turner said. “But we have members who can step up and can get things done and I thought Cayson (five points and three assists) and Bria (seven points and four assists and a steal) and (reserve Briley Pena with an assist and rebound each, as well as no turnovers) and Alexis (six points, nine rebounds, two blocked shots and two assists) really did a good job of handling their pressure and did a really good job of getting us into what we wanted to do.”
It also appears that a major Racer weapon may finally be ready to make a big impact. Forward Hannah McKay, who had battled a back injury the past several weeks, had her best game of the season with a game-high 19 points, four rebounds and two steals.
“I tell you, the bright spot for me the Christmas present for me is Hannah McKay is back, and I started seeing it in the last couple of games (including Friday’s upset of UK when McKay had eight points and four boards),” Turner said. “Tonight, she was back to herself and you could just see her confidence bloom.”
Merkle had 18 points to lead Bellarmine, while guard Mackenzie Keelin had 17 with five 3-pointers.
