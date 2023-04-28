MURRAY — Murray State women’s basketball and Head Coach Rechelle Turner announced the signing of Ava Learn on Thursday morning. Learn joins the Racers after two seasons at Big Ten side Purdue.
Learn is a 6’1” guard/forward from Pleasant Valley, New York. She is the tallest player at the guard position on the roster as of now.
Tabbed as the 153rd-best prospect in the nation out of Our Lady of the Lourdes in Pleasant Valley in the 2021 class, Learn spent her first two seasons of collegiate basketball at Purdue. She veraged 19.4 points, 11 rebounds and 3.8 blocked shots in 2019-20 as she helped guide the Our Lady of Lourdes Warriors to a 66-26 record throughout her prep career.
While at Purdue, Learn shot nearly 59% from the field as she scored 195 points and grabbed 116 rebounds as a Boilermaker, while shooting over 80 percent from the free-throw line. When the Racers met the Boilermakers this past season, Learn scored four points and grabbed a rebound in 10 minutes of play.
“Ava will be a tremendous two-way addition to our frontcourt, capable of impacting the game on offense and defense,” Turner said. “She possesses the versatility and intelligence to play multiple positions, and she brings a tenacious approach to rebounding to our lineup. Ava’s experience in the Big Ten has given her a chance to compete at a high level and will leave her well-prepared for the rigors of the Missouri Valley schedule. We are thrilled that she has chosen to be a Racer.”
