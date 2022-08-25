MURRAY — Murray State women’s cross country team’s 2022 schedule covers four meets spread across two months leading up to the Missouri Valley Conference Championship, Oct. 28.
The Racers will run a 5k at the Belmont Season Opener to start the season at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, Tennessee, Sept. 2.
“The first race is a 5k, so the ultimate goal is to help them finish feeling strong. This is important to make sure they are prepared to make the jump the 6k (races),” said cross country coach, Jordan Johnston.
The women will be competing on 6k races to throughout the season to prepare them for The Valley championship.
Their first championship distance race will be at the Golden Eagle Invite hosted by Tennessee Tech at the TTU Course, Sept. 16.
TTU will close the Tennessee meets, the Racers will then travel to Columbia, Missouri, to race at the University of Missouri’s Gans Creek Classic, Sept. 30, before topping off the non-conference season at the Bradley Pink Classic, Oct. 14.
“It will be the first time in seven years since we’ve been to the Bradley Pink Classic, it is a very nice course and there will a lot of good competition,” Johnston said.
The MVC Championship will be held at the LaVern Gibson Championship Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana, two weeks before the NCAA Regionals in Louisville Nov. 11.
Qualifiers will compete at the NCAA Nationals at OSU Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Nov. 19.
The women placed fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference Championship last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.