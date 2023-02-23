Young vs. Evansville

Murray State forward Katelyn Young (31) has scored at least 30 points in the Racers' last two games.

 STEPHEN FURST/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY  — Murray State’s women’s basketball team finds itself in a most unique position as it enters the final four games of its debut season in the mighty Missouri Valley Conference. 

Not that it is the most desired position, that of spoiler for other teams perched near the top of the standings. After all, the Racers entered this season thinking it would be they that would be contending for a Valley regular-season title before a seven-game losing streak, in which the Racers were in position to win every game except one, wrecked those plans.

