MURRAY — Murray State’s women’s basketball team finds itself in a most unique position as it enters the final four games of its debut season in the mighty Missouri Valley Conference.
Not that it is the most desired position, that of spoiler for other teams perched near the top of the standings. After all, the Racers entered this season thinking it would be they that would be contending for a Valley regular-season title before a seven-game losing streak, in which the Racers were in position to win every game except one, wrecked those plans.
Still, Murray State (still above .500 overall at 13-12, while 6-10 in The Valley) thinks it not only can play spoiler, starting with tonight’s home clash with third-place Drake, it can still cause a lot of problems next month at The Valley Tournament.
“I still think there are things out there for us,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team has ideas of ending the regular season with four straight wins. “We have to worry about (tonight), though. It’s one game at a time with the idea of playing your best basketball when it matters most because (once at the tourney), everybody is zero and zero.”
The Racers are showing signs of not only being dangerous in March but causing lots of trouble right now. Tonight’s game (6:00 at the CFSB Center) is a rematch of a game that Drake won, 80-67, in Des Moines, Iowa. That is also most memorable for the day Racer forward Katelyn Young had, a career-high 43 points.
There was one problem, though. Young was the only player scoring with any consistency for Murray State that day. Things are different now because, while they are still having issues defensively, the Racers are scoring much better, particularly in their last three games, where they have not failed to hit 80.
A big reason for this is the continued emergence of freshman guard Briley Pena, who had 13 points in Sunday’s badly-needed win over Southern Illinois in Carbondale. However, forward Hannah McKay has delivered with some big performances too, including 15 Friday night in a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to the same Missouri State team that manhandled the Racers a month earlier in Murray.
Turner said she believes reliable guard Macey Turley is playing some of the best basketball of her career with three solid outings in those last three games (including a home blowout of Evansville). And Young is continuing what should end with an All-Valley selection as she had 30 points or more against Missouri State and SIU.
Now, the Racers have to maintain focus, along with fight ideas of “what could have been,” Turner said.
“We’ve talked about not asking, ‘Why? Why is this happening to us, why this, why that?’ It’s about turning all of that into, ‘What if?’” Turner said. “‘Hey! What if all of these situations we’ve been put in this year and all of the disappointment is going to turn into something positive?’ That’s what we’re selling.
“Don’t give up. Don’t give in. ‘Look, I don’t know when your hard work and perseverance in the process is going to pay off but I do believe God blesses that.’ And at some point, something good is going to happen.”
Perhaps that turn has already started. In Sunday’s win at SIU, Murray State faced the exact same situation it had in the first game with the Salukis last month in Murray, the night the losing streak began after the Racers had started Valley play 4-2.
Murray State was suddenly faced with a team that could not miss from the field after leading at halftime. In Murray, SIU blew past the Racers to an eight-point win.
Sunday, after surrendering 34 points in the third quarter, cutting a 17-point halftime lead to only four as the fourth quarter arrived, Murray State found a way to put the clamps on the Salukis and won, going away, by 14 points.
