MURRAY — On Dec. 30, the Murray State women’s basketball team officially embarks on a new era as they open their first season in the Missouri Valley conference at home against Illinois-Chicago. The opener is part of a 20-game league schedule announced by the Valley Thursday.

Following the opener, the Racers will ring in the new year against Valparaiso on Jan. 1. With their first two games in the book, head coach Rechelle Turner’s squad then heads to Iowa to take on Northern Iowa Jan. 6 and Drake Jan. 8.