MURRAY – Fifty years ago, the idea of athletics teams from Murray State doing what they did in the 2021-22 academic year was a dream.
Until the federal law now known to all as “Title IX” opened opportunities to women in a number of areas, including college athletics, in fact, it was impossible.
There was no women’s golf team that could have given Payton Carter the chance to win the 10th Ohio Valley Conference individual title in Head Coach Velvet Milkman’s 29-year tenure. There was no softball team, meaning the Racers could not have won their first OVC title and played in the NCAA Tournament. Track and field, after being founded in 1968 by the legendary Margaret Simmons, was still limited by lack of competition and the idea of sweeping both the indoor and outdoor OVC meets and having an athlete like Rachel Hagans compete in the USA Meet was a long way from becoming reality.
In other words, Title IX has been good to Murray State women’s athletics and, on Tuesday, all nine women’s programs are observing the opportunities the law gave them by hosting a community meet-and-greet. Fans and families come to the CFSB Center between 6 and 7:30 p.m. to meet with and talk to the players and coaches that not only represent their university, but the Murray-Calloway County community as well.
“We have a women’s empowerment and education program here at Murray State and we have one event a semester where we get the female athletes together and people from community, such as local business owners, female professionals, etc., come to talk to the girls about different things. This year, with it being the 50th anniversary of Title IX, though, we wanted to do a community event just to highlight all of our NCAA sports here that are for females,” said event organizer Kelsey Riggins, who is an assistant coach on the track and field program. She also was a former standout with the University of Minnesota track program and started the empowerment and education program in 2019 with Milkman, who retired earlier this year.
“We’re just excited to introduce these women to the community and have them come in and learn more about their sports and it’s just to recognize the opportunity given to them 50 years ago, so it’s an exciting for us.”
Big accomplishments on the field are only a small part of the story with women’s athletics at Murray State, Riggins said. These women — who comprise of about half of the almost 340 athletes who compete at Murray State in all sports — are not only there to try win games and matches but they are pursuing studies in order to create a path to success away from the playing spotlight once that time has ended.
Title IX gives them a chance to enjoy sports along the way, as well as be cheered and admired. And Riggins admits that it becomes easier for that to happen when those teams, collectively, have the year they just had.
Not only were there the golf, softball and track accolades, basketball had its best year in more than a decade, the rifle team, thanks to several women, continued its dominance in the OVC. Soccer was one year removed from winning an OVC regular season title in spring 2021 and hosted an OVC Tournament match in the fall as a top-four seed. Also, and off the radar, Murray State’s volleyball team, at one point last season, was ranked as the No.1 team in the nation in kills, showing their penchant for exciting offense.
Riggins said Tuesday’s event is to show the community, especially girls ages 5-12, what they can do.
“It was great across the board for all of these teams. They work so hard to see that effort come through with conference championships, record-breaking seasons, winning big games, making it to postseason tournaments. But it’s important to show the community these things and I think it’s a huge part of growing up as a female in sports, having girls, and even boys, in this community seeing women of our level competing at such a high level,” she said.
“Sports is what we can show people to say, ‘Hey! There’s people like you doing this. You could too when you’re at this age.’ That’s really important to this department and a big part of this program.”
Riggins said each sports team will be positioned on the upper concourse of the CFSB Center and offer an activity for children 5-12. She said that an example of this would be her sport — cross country/track — having a 10-meter race to represent cross country, followed by a shot put station to represent indoor track and some mini-hurdles to depict outdoor track.
“Our teams love the support from the community and they love seeing people at our events and supporting them in their athletic endeavors, but those people come here to not only represent Murray State but to represent the (Murray-Calloway community) and it’s so important to those kids to be able to be out in the community to meet them as well,” she said.
