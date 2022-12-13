Pena

Murray State guard Briley Pena flies up the court with the ball on a fast break earlier this season against UT Chattanooga at the CFSB Center in Murray. Teammate Katelyn Young (31) is shown trailing the play behind.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Murray State’s women’s basketball slate is loaded with teams it has hardly seen on the hardwood this season as it will soon enter into its first soirée with Missouri Valley Conference play.

However, there are some quite familiar foes still lying in wait and one of those will reacquaint itself with the Racers later today when longtime Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay returns to the CFSB Center. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.