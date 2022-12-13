MURRAY — Murray State’s women’s basketball slate is loaded with teams it has hardly seen on the hardwood this season as it will soon enter into its first soirée with Missouri Valley Conference play.
However, there are some quite familiar foes still lying in wait and one of those will reacquaint itself with the Racers later today when longtime Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay returns to the CFSB Center. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.
And while the Governors will enter with a record of 3-5, which might indicate that they are having issues early in the season, Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner said she knows Peay much too well to think they will be an easy opponent.
“We’ve struggled with them since I’ve been here, so it’s going to be a dogfight,” Turner said of the Govs, with whom the Racers split last year’s series, their last as OVC opponents, with both games going to overtime. “But we need to be in tough games, where we have to be making tough plays and making tough decisions that will get us ready for The Valley.”
Peay’s last game was with college basketball blue blood Duke, a 74-31 loss at historic Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. For the most part, though, the Govs have been very competitive, including a 10-point loss to Southeastern Conference representative Vanderbilt in Nashville.
Turner is especially interested in how her team copes with an extended break from competition. Today will be the first time the Racers have played since a 77-59 win over new OVC member Southern Indiana on Dec. 3 at The Bank.
Peay has one player scoring in double figures and she should be very familiar to Murray State fans. Rangy guard Yamia Johnson was a big headache last year, scoring 15 points in Peay’s 69-67 win at Clarksville, Tennessee, including three free throws at the end of regulation. Then, she sent the game in Murray to OT with a clutch 3-pointer in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.
After struggling on offense to start the season, the Racers appear to be breaking out of that funk. They have scored 70-or-more points in their last two games.
