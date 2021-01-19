MURRAY — The Murray State women’s basketball team will close out a three-game road trip today when it travels to Music City, U.S.A. to take on Belmont in a 4 p.m. tilt at the Curb Center on ESPN+, WNBS 97.9 FM and the Zeno radio app. The game on Tuesday is the rescheduling of the two teams’ game from Dec. 30, which was postponed just minutes before tip-off.
Scouting the Bruins
After pausing all basketball activities for nearly three weeks, when added with the holiday break, Tuesday will be the first game for Belmont in 30 days.
The Bruins are currently 4-2 on the year and 1-0 in the OVC. The lone losses included a road defeat at Top 25 Kentucky and 3-point loss to Big East member Marquette. In its last game, Belmont traveled to Auburn where it decimated the Tigers, 78-57, on their home court.
The Bruins are currently averaging 68.8 points per game on 37.2-percent shooting, while their opponents are averaging 57.5 points per game on 37.2-percent shooting. Belmont has also proven to be dab hands from 3-point range where they lead the league at 37.2-percent, while also leading in 3-point defense at 23.0.
Freshman Tuti Jones is currently leading the Bruins at 12.2 points a game, while also leading the team from 3-point range at a 46.4-percent clip. Following Jones, is another freshman, Destinee Wells, who is also averaging double-digits at 11.5 points per game.
A win today would...
A win today would give Murray State its first victory against Belmont since joining the OVC in 2012 and its first ever at the Curb Event Center.
Trouble with the Curb
Heading into today’s match-up, the Racers are 0-7 all-time against Belmont on their home court at the Curb Event Center. However, the Racers have not been the only ones to struggle against the Bruins in their own house. Since the beginning of the 2015-16 season, Belmont is 62-5 overall at the CEC and 43-1 in OVC play, with the lone loss coming during the 2018-19 season to Tennessee Tech. The only other four programs to escape the Curb with a win in that span have been Green Bay in 2016-17, Wright State in 2017-18, Toledo in 2018-19 and Marquette earlier this season.
