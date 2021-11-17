MURRAY — Two regional guards and an international post player comprise Murray State Head Women’s Basketball Coach Rechelle Turner’s early-signing period class of 2022-23.
Guards Briley Pena of Jonesboro, Arkansas and Zoe Stewart of Terre Haute, Indiana will don the blue and gold next season, as will forward Júlia Puente Valverde of Barcelona, Spain.
Pena is a 5-4 guard from Nettleton High School in Jonesboro. She is a three-time All-Conference and All-State selection and honorable mention for the 2020 Arkansas Sports Media Girls’ Basketball Super Team. Pena helped lead Nettleton to a 2020 Class 5A Arkansas state championship and was ranked as the 20th best player in the state last season by Arkansas Basketball Rankings. Pena averaged 20.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game last season as a junior, in addition to shooting 47% from the field, 44% from 3-point range and 86% from the free throw line.
“Briley is an incredible competitor and her will to compete and to win is so strong that it makes the leap from an intangible to a very real force on the floor and within her team,” Turner said. “Briley is a smaller guard but an unmatched toughness allows her to go toe-to-toe with anybody at the point guard position. She is an outstanding floor general and thrives on making her teammates better. Briley’s talents as a scorer and passer will be very welcome and her leadership and grit will be special ingredients to add to a championship mix. ”
•••
Puente is a 6-2 forward from Col·legi Sagrada Família Sant Andreu in Barcelona. The Spanish native has risen through the ranks of the Catalan Basketball Federation, earning multiple team and individual honors along the way and frequently playing above her age range. In 2019, Puente helped lead her team to both the Catalan and Spanish championships at the U16 level. Currently, Puente is averaging 10.7 points through 24 games for Femení Maresme B.C.
“Julia’s size, strength and skill make her a wonderful addition to our program. She takes great pride in defending and rebounding at a high level, two areas that we emphasize in the pursuit of championships,” Turner said. “Julia will bring toughness to our interior post play on both ends of the floor and has the ability to catch the ball away from the basket and get to the rim off the dribble.”
•••
Stewart is a 5-10 guard from Terre Haute North High School in Terre Haute. Last season, she averaged 20 points and five rebounds per game on her way to being named to the 2021 Indiana Underclassmen Large School All-State team. Stewart is also a member of Terre Haute North’s 1,000-point club, becoming just the fifth girls player in school history to reach the milestone last season. In addition, Stewart is a Racer legacy, as her father played basketball for Murray State from 1980 to 1984.
“Zoe is a dynamic athlete, possessing physical gifts that will allow her to impact the game on both ends of the floor,” Turner said. “She has the ability to defend a variety of backcourt opponents, from point guards to scoring wings. Zoe’s offensive game is also strengthened by her versatility, she can stretch defenses and attack the lane, but her most unique talent is a highly developed mid-range game that features a lethal pull-up jumper. Zoe is our first legacy recruit, as her father, Brian, was a major contributor to the success of the late Ron Greene’s Murray State teams.
