MURRAY — Murray State may not have looked as smooth as it had in its previous two women’s basketball wins Saturday against visiting Alabama A&M.
However, what they did was quite effective. After a bit of a rough start, the Racers began taking control of the game in the second quarter, then used an air-tight defense to grab it by the throat in the third quarter, holding the Bulldogs to only four points in opening a 10-point halftime lead to 21 as Murray State advanced to its best start since the 1988-89 season with a 66-40 victory at the CFSB Center.
“I thought the third quarter set the tone and we talked about that at halftime,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team improved to 5-1. “I thought we really locked in and made them take tough shots (Alabama A&M was 2-of-12 from the field in the third quarter) and we also didn’t allow them to get second and third-chance opportunities.
“We made a few adjustments by firing off at a couple of their players (on the perimeter) and we got some help in the paint, but I think it always comes down to rebounding. Most teams lose ballgames because of not preventing those second and third shots (the Racers allowed only six offensive rebounds in winning the boards battle 42-27), as well as turnovers, and while I’m not happy with us having 11 turnovers, I felt we didn’t let them turn those into points (A&M only had eight Saturday.”
While Murray State, as a whole, struggled from the field early, that was not true of reliable forward Katelyn Young, who had 19 of her game-high 25 points in the first half. Young scored eight points in a row at one point as the Racers, who were tied at 17-17 after one quarter, pushed to a 35-25 lead at halftime. She ended the afternoon 10-of-11 from the field and also recorded her fourth double-double of the young season with 12 rebounds.
“It was really a matter of taking what they gave me,” Young said of a first half where the Racers were 13-of-30 from the floor (43.3%). “I think we were just missing shots. They really weren’t falling for us (after Murray State shot above 50% in road lopsided wins at Chattanooga and Mississippi Valley State), but we found different ways to score, either by going inside or by taking the pull-up jumper.”
Forward Hannah McKay provided scoring help with eight of her 13 points coming in the first two quarters. However, she was also helping in other ways with three of her five rebounds and three of her four assists being recorded in the first 20 minutes.
“I just try to look for whoever is open,” said McKay, who opened the second half with a reversal, by receiving a pass from Young that led to her own easy basket after McKay had found Young with passes that led to score in the first half.
“Hey! We can do it either way,” McKay said. “It works that way all of the time.”
With the Murray State defense going to work on the Bulldogs in the third quarter, its offense improved. The Racers were 6-of-12 from the field with six different players scoring.
The Racers would finish the game with a strong 7-of-10 effort from the field that enabled them to end the game at 50% on the day.
A big reason for this success was some very solid passing.
“I felt like we did assist on several points, but we only had 15 assists,” Turner said, giving a reason for why those assist numbers were not as strong. “What we were doing was getting in position to get the next pass and, a lot of the times, we used the dribble to get to a better spot, so that kind of takes away the assist.
“But this team is very unselfish. They don’t care who gets the credit and that’s what makes them very special, and if Katelyn is on a roll (against Miss Valley last week, she scored 12 straight points to end the first half), I want us to keep getting the ball to her, or, if (guard Macey Turley, who ended with 10 points Saturday) is making shots, we’ll need to find ways to keep getting her the ball.”
Seven players had assists Saturday, with Turley leading the way with five on a day her aim was a bit off. Turley, who entered Saturday’s game red hot from 3-point range, finished 3-of-10 from the field and 1-of-3 from beyond the arc. However, along with her assists, she also claimed five rebounds.
Those passes also were leading, in several cases, to easy baskets. For the game, the Racers totaled 38 points in the paint.
“When you look at the board in our locker room, you’ll see that we were talking about that,” Turner said. “We had to take advantage of them and had to get good matchups.”
The Racers’ 5-1 start is the best since the 1988-89 team that was coached by Bud Childers and went on to win 22 games that season. That was good enough for a third-place finish.
