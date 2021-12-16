MURRAY — The return to action for Murray State’s women’s basketball team after a 10-day hiatus Wednesday probably could not have gone better, except for the final 10 minutes.
That is when visiting North Alabama suddenly found success with shooting the ball and was able to cut what was a 33-point deficit down to the final score of 74-60 at the CFSB Center. Still, for Head Coach Rechelle Turner and her ballclub, the sight of the ball going through the net with frequency, after a rough time in its previous outing at Samford, was reason for some happiness.
“It was nice to see that. It also was nice to see us defensive rebound again,” said Turner, whose team moved to 7-2 on the season, while the Lions fell to 4-5. Shooting and rebounds had been big issues in the nine-point loss at Birmingham, Alabama that broke the Racers’ five-game winning streak.
Wednesday, Murray State hit 51% of its shot attempts and had 30 defensive boards.
“I think it also goes to show the depth of this team. (Guard) Macey (Turley) didn’t have a good shooting night (six points on 3-of-11 shooting) but we were able to overcome that.”
A big reason for that was the inside duo of forwards Katelyn Young and Hannah McKay, who ended Wednesday with 17 and 13 points, respectively. They also were helped by guard Lex Mayes, who had three 3-point baskets to comprise the majority of her 11 points, while guard Alexis Burpo’s steady play resulted in her finding double digits as well with 10 points to go with seven rebounds.
And, while Turley struggled with her shot, she delivered in numerous other areas, dishing out seven assists, while also adding two rebounds and a steal.
Also, there was a return of sorts Wednesday. Even though she officially rejoined the team at Samford after missing the first several games of this season due to a knee injury that occurred at the end of last season, guard Bria Sanders-Woods played her first game in front of the home folks and had eight points and two assists from the bench.
“It felt amazing. It’s been good to be out there with my teammates and getting back to how it was (before the injury,” said Sanders-Woods, who injured her right knee just before the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. This left the Racers without two key pieces from a season that saw them win nine of their last 11 games in conference play. Forward Laci Hawthorne was another player who was injured in the days leading into the postseason, yet the Racers managed to win an OVC Tournament game for the first time in Turner’s tenure with the Racers.
“It was great having her on the floor again here and I thought she did really well,” Turner said of Sanders-Woods. “She’s going to be a big boost for us because she brings some things to the table that none of our other guards have, so the more comfortable she gets, the more you’ll see her help our offense get to the next level.”
Mayes has also dealt with health issues in the early part of the season, but is now healthy again. This came after she had showed a potentially lethal outside shot in the first few games.
However, like any good teammate, she was not taking her success Wednesday as being a solo matter.
“I’ve got to give credit to my teammates. They found me with the ball when I was open,” Mayes said, specifically mentioning Young and McKay as key contributors with passes.
This was part of the reason the Racers ended the first half with 13 assists.
Murray State was having very little trouble with its offense in the first half as it shot 57.1% from the floor in taking a 44-23 lead that was nowhere near finished expanding.
In fact, the Racers would build the lead to 67-36 by the end of the third quarter. It would reach 33 points early in the fourth.
Then, the Lions began an offensive assault of their own that certainly did not threaten the Racers’ lead but would have Turner more than a bit upset at the end of the night.
UNA hit 5-of-8 shots from long range in the fourth quarter and 7-of-13 overall as the Lions steadily chopped the lead down to the final margin.
“I am pretty transparent and I’ll admit that I was pretty upset after the game in the locker room,” Turner said, explaining her reason. “The standard is the standard and that doesn’t matter who is in the game. I felt like our players who were in the game at that time weren’t focused We didn’t execute the things we know to do.”
