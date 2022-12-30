MURRAY — Like its male counterparts did earlier this month, the Murray State women's basketball team made its debut in Missouri Valley Conference play memorable for the right reason Friday night.

The Racers took command against fellow Valley newcomer Illinois-Chicago in the third quarter, then kept the Flames from igniting a serious challenge to the lead down the stretch in a 68-55 win at the CFSB Center. The win gave Murray State (8-2 1-0 in Valley play) its third win in a row and puts it in position to start Valley play 2-0 Sunday with a win over Valparaiso, also at The Bank.