MURRAY — Like its male counterparts did earlier this month, the Murray State women's basketball team made its debut in Missouri Valley Conference play memorable for the right reason Friday night.
The Racers took command against fellow Valley newcomer Illinois-Chicago in the third quarter, then kept the Flames from igniting a serious challenge to the lead down the stretch in a 68-55 win at the CFSB Center. The win gave Murray State (8-2 1-0 in Valley play) its third win in a row and puts it in position to start Valley play 2-0 Sunday with a win over Valparaiso, also at The Bank.
"We'll take it. Anytime it's a first, that's something people are going to remember and I talked to the players about this. This is a game that they will remember because it's such a unique thing. You're starting out with your first game ever in a new conference and you're playing a team where it's their first time ever in a new conference," said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, who is in her sixth season at her alma mater and admitted that she wanted this win a little more than others.
"I want them all, but this one was special. It's probably the most nervous I've been in a long time before a game, just because of the significance of it and understanding how important it is to win at home."
In fact, after guard Alexis Burpo scored off a turnover by the Flames (8-4, 0-1) in the third quarter to give the Racers a 44-28 lead, Turner seemed to channel the spirit of Racer men's player DJ Burns, vigorously asking the crowd to increase its noise. The Racers responded by pushing the lead to 54-36, heading to the fourth quarter.
UIC did cut the lead to as little as 11 points with about 6:30 left in the game, but the Racers held firm the rest of the way.
"She really wanted this win," said Racer forward Katelyn Young, who helped end the game in style with a pair of long 3-pointers from the top of the key. That ended her night with a game-high 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and a solid 2-of-3 effort from beyond the arc.
Young also was 5-of-6 from the foul line, a place the Racers did not visit in the first half, while UIC was 6-of-9. That changed in the second half as the Racers were 12-of-14 to end with one more free throw attempted than the Flames.
"Well, we didn't shoot any (in the first half) and that was the thing I was most upset about because one of the statistics that makes me most proud is that we are seventh in the nation in fewest fouls committed ... in the nation! That's because we don't foul! Our kids are taught not to foul!" Turner said.
While Young led the way scoring wise, this was a team effort for the Racers. They were solid from the field — 49% overall and a superb 59% from 3-point range — and outrebounded the Flames, 36-26.
Guard Jordyn Hughes continued to provide a spark with eight points (2-of-4 from three range), three assists and two steals. Burpo only scored four points but is showing signs of her play from last year by grabbing nine boards (four of which were on offense). Guard Macey Turley had five points but also added six assists and received help at the point guard spot from Bria Sanders-Woods with eight points and four rebounds.
However, where the first signs started becoming visible in a win at Bellarmine before Christmas, it was unmistakable Friday. Forward Hannah McKay may be back to her usual form as she scored 17 points, including a 3-of-4 showing from trey range, and had 12 rebounds for a double-double.
"It feels pretty nice. I'd been going through a rough patch, but I've been coming in and doing extra work and now I'm playing like I'm used to playing," McKay said.
UIC guard Kristian Young and forward Jaidah McCloud both had 11 points, while forward Josie Filer had 10.
The Racers will face Valpo at 2 p.m. Sunday.
