MURRAY — For Murray State’s women’s basketball team, Tuesday night’s exhibition game with visiting Bethel at the CFSB Center seemed to represent one thing in particular — a chance to finally play someone else after several weeks of beating on each other.
The Racers seemed pretty happy with that arrangement as they claimed an easy 71-36 win as they began their first season in the Missouri Valley Conference after spending 75 years in the Ohio Valley Conference. The new conference affiliation, though, did not seem to matter much.
Working out the kinks and trying to begin the quest to possibly surpass last season’s success — 23-12 and the first postseason tournament appearance in Head Coach Rechelle Turner’s tenure — did. Ever a perfectionist, Turner, entering her sixth season as head coach at her alma mater, seemed pretty pleased with what she saw.
“I thought, at times, we played at the pace we want to play and we got to running up and down the floor. And obviously, we wanted to establish Katelyn early,” Turner said, referring to 2022 OVC Player of the Year Katelyn Young, who does not appear to be losing her form. She finished with a game-high 27 points.
“That helped a lot, but we’ve got to shoot the ball better. We’re way better than 26% from 3-point range (6-of-23) and 2-of-12 in the first half. Now, we did start the second half by going 3-for-3.”
Murray State struggled a bit in the early going and was only up 13-10 after leading by eight points in the opening minutes. The Racer lead was 21-15 at the end of the first quarter.
However, that is when the Racer defense began sparking the offense. The Racers would force nine turnovers in the second quarter, converting several of those into baskets and stretched the lead to 40-19 by halftime. Forward Hannah McKay was a catalyst in that run, making steals on two possessions, one leading to her layup, and blocking a shot that caused a shot click violation and led to a Young score.
“That’s hat I try to do, read the pass, and I kind of feel like I know where it’s going,” said McKay, who ended the game with eight points and five steals.
She also said that flurry helped ease some early-season nerves that she was feeling. Young said she could sense those as well.
“I think some nerves did get to us, especially with our shooting in the first half,” said Young who seemed to be one player not feeling nervous. For the game, she was 12-of-13 from the field and hit both of her 3-point tries.
Guard Macey Turley, who is in her fifth season as a player, had 15 points to account for the Racers’ only other scorer in double figures.
