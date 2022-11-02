MURRAY — For Murray State’s women’s basketball team, Tuesday night’s exhibition game with visiting Bethel at the CFSB Center seemed to represent one thing in particular — a chance to finally play someone else after several weeks of beating on each other.

The Racers seemed pretty happy with that arrangement as they claimed an easy 71-36 win as they began their first season in the Missouri Valley Conference after  spending 75 years in the Ohio Valley Conference. The new conference affiliation, though, did not seem to matter much.