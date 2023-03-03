VALPARAISO, Ind. — It is easy to see that this first women’s basketball season in the Missouri Valley Conference has not been what Murray State wanted.
The Racers have had many hard nights. The best teams of this league have imposed their will, buoyed by large size advantages, particularly on the outside. The middle-of-the-pack teams have also had good nights at the expense of the Racers.
However, in spite of it all, Murray State still has a chance to make something of this season, namely a respectable sixth seed in the Valley Tournament. Thursday night, the Racers took a big step toward that, beating host Valparaiso, 77-64, to return to the .500 mark at 14-14, while climbing to 7-12 in Valley play.
“That is something we talked about. It’s something that want to focus on and try to get this team on the winning side of the record (overall) for our first season in the Missouri Valley and make it something to build on,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team was in firm control most of the game, leading by as many as 24 points in the second half before the Beacons (7-21, 5-14 in Valley play) made a late surge to cut the lead to as little as 11 points early in the fourth quarter.
“In the third quarter (usually, a problem spot for the Racers this season), we actually maintained pretty well. We had a few stretches where we let up a bit (Valpo trimmed the 24-point lead to as little as 16 before the Racers settled for a 60-40 lead at the end of the third quarter),” Turner said. “The early part of the fourth quarter was probably our worst stretch tonight.”
However, Racer guard Macey Turley was up to the challenge, going on a personal 5-0 run after the Beacons had cut the lead to 60-49 by scoring nine straight points to open the final quarter. Forward Hannah McKay’s layup then made the score 68-51.
McKay’s 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter capped an outstanding opening 10 minutes for the Racers as they led 21-10 after hitting seven of their first 11 shots. Freshman guard Briley Pena started the onslaught by scoring the first six points of the game on a pair of treys.
“She got us off to a really good start to kind of set the tone,” Turner said of the freshman, whose play has steadily improved as the season has continued.
Pena ended with nine points but also had three assists and two rebounds, despite her 5’4” frame. She also was part of a very balanced attack in the first half as the Racers played eight players and had seven of them score at least a point.
“That’s what we’ve been trying to do all year, get several people into double figures,” said Turner, who got her wish Thursday. Four Racers tallied in double digits with Turley leading the way with 19 points, five assists, and three rebounds and steals apiece. Leading scorer, forward Katelyn Young, had 15 points and added eight rebounds and four assists, while McKay had 12 points, six rebounds and two assists.
The other double-digit scorer was guard Bria Sanders-Woods, who had 11 points with three boards and assists each. Someone else, though, who needs to be mentioned is forward Jaidah Black, who had eight points, five rebounds and two blocked shots and added two big baskets down the stretch to quell any thoughts of a last-ditch comeback for the Beacons.
“She was outstanding,” Turner said of Black. “She brought lots of good energy and made some plays on both the defensive and offensive ends and I thought she and Bria were really connected well together on several plays.”
Now, the Racers will try to finish the regular season above the .500 mark as they face Illinois-Chicago Saturday in the Windy City. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
