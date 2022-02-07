MURRAY — For once, the Murray State women’s basketball team was able to have a game with Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville that was relatively free of late drama.
The key term, though, is “relative.” There still were some nervous moments as SIUE cut a 24-point lead in the fourth quarter to only 10 points in the waning stages of the game. However, the Racers had what it took to not only claim an 87-73 win over the troublesome Cougars but stay within striking range of first-place Belmont in the race for the Ohio Valley Conference championship.
This also helped ease some of the pain of a heartbreaking overtime loss Thursday at Austin Peay in which the Racers were not able to close out the game after holding an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter.
“I told (Racer women’s radio play-by-play man Jeremy Rose) that, if they were writing a story, a movie, about this season that we definitely would not be called ‘The Closers.’ We’re having a hard time putting things away but, coming off that emotional loss Thursday, it was really good to see them bounce back,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team moved to 16-7 overall and 8-4 in OVC play, two games behind first-place Belmont. SIUE dropped to 9-13 overall and 5-6 OVC.
Fourth quarter woes aside, Murray State did a lot of good things Saturday. For starters, they shot the ball well, ending the evening 27-of-53 from the field (50.9%) and outrebounded the Cougars 45-27 with 12 of those rebounds coming on the offensive end.
It was a night where two Racers — guards Alexis Burpo and Macey Turley — both scored 20 points, leading a balanced attack that saw forwards Katelyn Young and Hannah McKay also end in double digits with 17 and 12 points, respectively as Young ended with a double-double that included a game-high 12 rebounds..
Burpo had big games in other areas, adding eight rebounds, five offensive, and matching Turley with seven assists.
“She’s making great reads,” Turley said of her fellow Murray High alum Burpo, who scored most of her points on drives to the basket for layups or short jumpers.
“My teammates have confidence in me and they’re giving me great passes,” said Burpo, whose numbers Saturday resembled those of the past several games, especially with rebounds and assists.
It is something Turner has definitely noticed.
“Alexis was outstanding and I’ll go ahead and plug it ... if she’s not a first team all-confernce player this year, I don’t know who is,” Turner said. “She’s saved her best basketball for this year. She’s really been great.
“It it weren’t for Alexis, we wouldn’t be where we are right now.”
SIUE had early command of the game, jumping to a 12-4 lead, with the biggest part in that being turnovers, which were an issue all day for Murray State. SIUE forced eight in the first quarter alone and scored six points off those miscues as the Cougars used a suffocating press defense.
However, the Racers righted themselves in the second quarter, limiting the turnovers while finding their shooting stroke to outscore the Cougars 27-10 and tale a 42-26 lead into halftime. Murray State’s own defense also had something to do with that as SIUE was forced to settle for jump shots the majority of the second quarter and went from hitting 50% of their shots in the opening stanza to only 28.5% in the second quarter. SIUE missed nine of its last 10 shots before halftime.
That lead would balloon into the 20s for much of the second half and was at 73-49 with about seven minutes left. However, SIUE, a prohibitive thorn in Murray State’s side, was not finished, outscoring the Racers 23-14 and on the strength of forcing eight of the Racers’ 24 turnovers, to make things interesting at the end.
“No lead is safe in conference play and we’ve seen that in conference play this year,” Turley said. “We’ve got to lock back in and focus on how we can keep the pedal down and not give up leads.”
