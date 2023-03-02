MURRAY — As difficult as the latter part of Murray State’s inaugural women’s basketball season in the Missouri Valley Conference has become, the Racers still have a chance to do some important things.
For starters, a winning season is there for the taking, maybe not in conference play, but overall. The Racers now stand 13-14 in the overall mark on the season after visits from Valley stalwarts Drake and Northern Iowa last week dropped them to 6-12 in conference play.
However, strange as it may seem, there is still a chance to do something worthwhile within The Valley. With road wins at Valparaiso tonight, then another at Illinois-Chicago on Saturday, Murray State still has a very good chance to finish what would have to be considered a respectable sixth in The Valley standings, and Head Coach Rechelle Turner said that is a goal worth chasing.
“Yeah! I think it’s an important thing ... finishing strong is important and you need to try everything you can and to have a winning season would be nice in our first season in the league, so think these games are important for a lot of reasons,” Turner said ahead of the first of those tests at 6 tonight in northwest Indiana. “It’s hard to believe that it’s been this bad (the Racers have only won twice since starting league play 4-2) and we still have an opportunity to be the sixth seed (in the upcoming Valley Tournament in Moline, Illinois) but I think it just tells you about the parity in this league.”
One thing that seems to be encouraging is that Valpo and UIC are two teams that Murray State has beaten this season. In fact, those were the Racers’ first two Valley opponents with Murray State beating UIC, 68-55, then broke open a close game in the fourth quarter against Valpo to win 67-48 by holding the Beacons to only five points in the final 10 minutes.
The bad news is both teams clearly appear to be better than they were at the beginning of the season.
Valpo (7-20 overall, 5-13 in The Valley) is rolling, having won three of its last four games. Of particular concern is that one of those wins came against an Indiana State team that swept the Racers, and it happened on the Sycamores’ home court in Terre Haute. Valpo also beat Evansville, who edged the Racers in January at Evansville in a game that was a toss-up until the final few minutes.
And going back to the New Year’s Day meeting at the CFSB Center, Murray State only led the Beacons, 46-43, heading into the fourth quarter.
“It seems like forever that we played these teams,” Turner said with a chuckle. “The main thing is to get on the floor and compete with these young women.
“I still believe our team can beat any team at any given time,but others have, of course, shown they can beat us too.”
UIC has a record of 16-13 overall and is 8-10 in conference play. The Flames, though, have a win in their past few games that is awfully impressive, an upset of the same Drake team that scored 97 points in an easy win last week in Murray.
“But (UIC) can do stuff to Drake that we can’t,” Turner said of how the Flames are able to handle the taller Bulldogs with faster and more athletic players. “They can get after you and they’re also long (which contributes to turnovers).”
In Valpo, the Racers are also facing a team that has problems maintaining control of the ball as the Beacons’ league-high 507turnovers this season show.
“But they’re kind of hitting their peak at the right time, so nothing is going to be easy,” Turner said. “It hasn’t been all year. I wouldn’t expect that this week either.”
Tonight’s game can be heard on WBZB 104.5 FM at 6 with Jeremy Rose on the call. The game can also be viewed on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.