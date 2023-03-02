Turley

Murray State guard Macey Turley tries a jumper Saturday against Northern Iowa at the CFSB Center. After scoring her 2,000th point in the previous game, Turley broke her own school record Saturday by hitting her 46th straight free throw.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray Sttae Athletics

MURRAY — As difficult as the latter part of Murray State’s inaugural women’s basketball season in the Missouri Valley Conference has become, the Racers still have a chance to do some important things.

For starters, a winning season is there for the taking, maybe not in conference play, but overall. The Racers now stand 13-14 in the overall mark on the season after visits from Valley stalwarts Drake and Northern Iowa last week dropped them to 6-12 in conference play.

