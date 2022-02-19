MARTIN, Tenn. — The idea for Murray State this season in women’s basketball has been to show that it belongs in the conversation of being considered one of the best teams in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Saturday afternoon, the Racers made a loud statement to the extent of “That time is now.” Murray State did something it had not managed to do since the 2008-09 season, complete a season sweep OVC power UT Martin. It also made this happen in dominant fashion, leading by as many as 21 points before settling for a final margin of 69-56 at the Elam Center in Martin.
The win broke an eight-game losing streak to the Skyhawks in Martin and also marked the first time since the 2008-09 season for Murray State to win 20 games in a season (Murray States is now 20-7 overall).
The win also puts the Racers in the middle of the race for the OVC regular-season title as they pulled into a tie with Tennessee Tech for second place at 12-4 with two games left in the season. Belmont still leads the OVC with a 14-2 mark but the Racers face the Bruins Thursday in Murray with a chance to cut that margin.
UTM (11-16, 8-8 in OVC play) stayed competitive in spite of hot Murray State shooting in the first half. The Racers were 13-of-26 in that frame but a second quarter that featured several baskets from outside the paint allowed the Skyhawks to head to halftime down only 39-34 after the Racers led by as many as 12 points.
However, the Skyhawks’ shots stopped falling in the third quarter as they could not penetrate the Racers’ ferocious half-court defense. The lead had grown to 58-44 by the end of the third quarter and the Racers were never threatened from that point.
Racer forward Katelyn Young led her team with 22 points and 13 rebounds and was backed by forward Hannah McKay with 14 points, five boards and two steals, guard Lex Mayes’ 12 points (all on 3-pointers) and guard Alexis Burpo’s 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.
The Racers also received an emotional lift as point guard Macey Turley returned from an ankle injury and contributed eight points, five rebounds and three assists after not playing in the Racers’ dramatic overtime win Wednesday night over Austin Peay in Murray.
Mayes is now eight made 3-pointers from joining Turley with 200 in he Murray State career. She was 4-of-8 Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.