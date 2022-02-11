NASHVILLE — Up until Thursday night, it could be said that Murray State has had a good women’s basketball season.
On the road, against a dangerous Tennessee State team, the Racers appeared to show that they want more. Simply, Murray State took this game by the throat early and did something it has had problems doing, at times, this season, keep its foot on that throat, in an impressive 79-53 thumping of the Tigers in Murray State’s final visit to Gentry Arena as an Ohio Valley Conference member.
“I thought we were a little different of a basketball team tonight,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team moved to 17-7 overall and 9-4 in OVC play, while the Tigers fell to 11-13 overall and 6-7 in OVC play.
“When they made a run, we kept to a short run and we answered it every time.”
There were not many nervous moments for the Racers as they took a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter, 25-14. That lead had grown to 45-30 by halftime and still was at 60-47 as the game headed to the all-important fourth quarter, lately a Waterloo for the Racers.
However, a Racer team that has lost leads three times in that quarter in OVC play was not having it Thursday. Instead, Murray State flexed it muscle against the Tigers, finishing the game in style by winning the quarter by a 19-6 margin.
A big reason for this is that the Racers kept attacking, going a solid 6-of-11 from the field and 7-of-8 at the foul line. A big reason for the early success was its 3-point shooting as it was 5-of-7 in the first half with guard Macey Turley hitting three of those, making history in the process by becoming the third women’s player in school history to eclipse the 200 mark for made threes.
“I didn’t realize it until (Turner) said it just now in the locker room,” said Turley, who scored all 11 of her points in the first half. “It’s pretty amazing that only two other Racers (Mariah Robinson and Amber Guffey) have done that and I’m just humbled to get that mark.”
However, the name of this game was balance for Murray State. Forwards Katelyn Young (eight rebounds) and Hannah McKay (six rebounds) both had 18 points, while guards Alexis Burpo (nine rebounds and seven assists) and Lex Mayes (four assists) matched Turley with 11 points.
Guard Tatiana Davis led TSU with 17 points. n
