CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — After an emotionally-draining loss to Ohio Valley Conference regular-season champion Belmont Thursday night on their home court, the Murray State Racers could have been in a bad spot for its women’s basketball contest at Southeast Missouri.
Instead, Murray State gave more evidence as to how the Rechelle Turner era of the program continues to give signs of a very bright future. The days of letdowns after a tough loss are over and this was displayed in a big way as the Racers romped to an easy 86-54 win at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The win ends Murray State’s regular season with an overall record of 21-8 and an OVC mark of 13-5, both of which are far and away the best marks Turner has achieved in her five years as head coach. SEMO fell to 6-23 overall and 2-16 in OVC play.
“I was worried about this one all week, especially after the (84-79 loss to Belmont) on Thursday, and I was thinking we can’t be going into (this week’s OVC Tournament in Evansville, Indiana) with two losses in a row,” Turner said. “We did exactly what we wanted to do. We got out quickly and put our foot on the gas early and got off to a good start and were able to give our players some rest. To be able to rest them, with as many minutes as they’ve logged for us, is really big for us.”
This one was over quickly as the Racers took a 25-11 lead into the second quarter and had built it to 44-23 at halftime. From there, the lead morphed, reaching as large as 37 points before Murray State settled for the final margin.
This was also a case where the statistics did tell the story as the Racers headed into halftime having hit on 57% of their shots from the field, while SEMO had only hit on 25% of its attempts.
In Thursday’s loss to Belmont, the Racers outdid the Bruins in four key categories — rebounding, free-throws made and attempted, points in the paint and second-chance points. However, a 15-0 margin in points-off-turnovers proved Murray State’s undoing that night.
“Most of the time, the stats do play out,” said Turner, whose team ended Saturday’s game with numbers that justified its dominance. Murray State held SEMO to 32% from the field, while ending at 53% itself, it outrebounded the Redhawks, 42-25, outscored them by 18 points at the foul line and won the points in the paint battle by a 12-point margin.
Much of the inside damage was done by Racer forward Katelyn Young, who led the way with 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the floor and continues to make a big argument to be named OVC Player of the Year.
“We just had to come in here and play our game, but we knew this was a statement win for us and we needed this win to get the No. 3 seed (in the tournament),” said Young, whose team actually had that third seed secured by the end of the first quarter. That was when Eastern Illinois’ win over Austin Peay became known, clinching the No. 3 seed for the Racers and relegating Peay to the fourth slot.
That No. 3 seed represents the highest seed the Racers will have in the OVC Tournament since Turner became head coach.
“That’s what Coach Turner has done and it’s about the girls she’s brought in,” Young said. “They are just great players and great people and that really helps.”
Guard Macey Turley had 12 points, while senior classmate Alexis Burpo had eight points and tied Young for team-high honors with seven rebounds from her guard spot. Forward Hannah McKay only had five points, but that included five boards and three steals.
Turner also noted the effort of senior guard Lex Mayes, who did not score but limited SEMO’s main weapon — guard Taelour Pruitt — to only five points.
It was also a day that saw some of the reserve Racers have big moments as senior guard Raegan Blackburn hit two 3-pointers and forward Isabelle West also scored on a 3-point jumper, sending the Racer starters and coaching staff into a frenzy from the sideline.
SEMO forward Kennadi Watkins had 12 points in the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.