MURRAY — The Murray State women’s basketball team travels to Jacksonville State Thursday for the penultimate game of the 2020-21 regular-season. The game which features fourth-place Jacksonville State and seventh-place Murray State is crucial in determining seeding for next week’s OVC tournament in Evansville, Indiana. Tip-off from the Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and will air live on ESPN+, WBZB 104.5 FM and the Zeno Radio app.
Series at a glance
Thursday will be the 28th meeting between Jacksonville State and Murray State with the Racers leading the all-time series, 18-8, as well as the series in Jacksonville, 9-3.
Scouting the Gamecocks
Jacksonville State will enter Thursday with a season mark of 14-7 and a 11-6 record in league play. The Gamecocks have already clinched a spot in next week’s OVC tournament and are currently fifth in the league standings, two spots in front of the Racers. JSU is currently 10-0 at home this season and have not lost at Pete Mathews Coliseum since Feb. 22, 2020.
Offensively, the Gamecocks are currently averaging 64.1 points per game with field goal percentage of 39.3. On the other side of the ball, JSU currently boasts the league’s stingiest defense, allowing opponents an average of 57.3 points while shooting 37.2-percent from the floor.
Yamia Johnson is currently the only Gamecock with a scoring average in double-digits at 14.0, while Taylor Hawks and Imari Martin are knocking on the door at 8.8 points per game. On the glass, Jessie Day leads JSU with 6.8 rebounds per game, while Keiara Griffin, Kennedy Gavin and Johnson follow at 5.0.
A win Thursday would...
A win Thursday would guarantee Murray State a winning season both overall and in OVC play.
Double dip
Katelyn Young averaged 22.5 points per game and 11.5 rebounds per game over two wins last week. For her efforts, Young was named as the OVC Freshman of the Week for the seventh time this season, in addition to earning her first Player of the Week honor.
Commented
