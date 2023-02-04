MURRAY — Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Prohm paraphrased Kansas Head Coach Bill Self a few weeks ago when it came to the difficulty of playing in a league like the Missouri Valley Conference.
“There’s nowhere to get healthy. You kind of have to find a way through it,” Prohm said. “It’s a tough league every night.”
Murray State’s women’s team can attest to that. After starting Valley play 4-2, the Racers have lost their last five games. So who does Murray State have waiting for it on Sunday? Current Valley leader and defending Valley Tournament champion Illinois State.
“And they’re one of the best offensive teams I’ve seen,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner after Thursday’s latest loss, a 64-54 decision at former fellow Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont in Nashville. This came after the Racers (11-9, 4-7 in The Valley) beat the Bruins in January by 18 points in Murray.
“They’re my scout and I’ve watched them a lot the last few days especially and they are just exceptional offensively and are going to be difficult to guard for us,” Turner said of the Redbirds (16-5, 10-1 in Valley play), who are a game clear of Northern Iowa for first place in the league.
Where the Racers have hit a very rough patch, Illinois State is cruising, having won nine games in a row. The Redbirds’ latest conquest came Thursday night as they ripped Bradley, 84-52, in Normal.
The Redbirds are No. 2 in The Valley in scoring margin, beating opponents by an average of 8.6 ppg (Drake is No. 1 at 11.9 ppg). However, another area where the Redbirds are particularly strong is not turning the ball over as they lead the league in turnover margin — 2.67 — and they are solid at the foul line, hitting 74.7% of their attempts, which is actually behind first-place Murray State — 79%.
Sunday’s game will also feature the top two individual scorers in The Valley with Murray State forward Katelyn Young (20.9 ppg) leading the league and Illinois State guard Paige Robinson being in the No. 2 spot at 18.2 ppg. Young had a double-double Thursday night with 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Robinson, who was an NCAA Division 2 All-American at Drury, had 13 points and eight rebounds in the win over Bradley.
While the Racers are obviously not happy with their current situation, there were signs of perhaps better things to come on Thursday. For starters, they managed to stay in contact with Belmont after opening the game by hitting only two of their first 19 shots from the field, a credit to the Racers’ defense. Eventually, Murray State did draw even with the Bruins in the second and had a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter but could not score.
The Bruins eventually found their stroke, going on a decisive 8-0 run to break the game open down the stretch. Along with Young’s big effort, Murray State got 18 points, three rebounds and three steals from guard Macey Turley and 11 points and nine rebounds from forward Hannah McKay.
“Part of getting (Turley) more involved tonight was the pace with which we played and the way we played,” Turner said. “We’ve just been so bottled up and (other teams) have been able to deny the basketball and keep her from getting it but she got more open (Thursday) and that got her more open shots.”
Off the radar, though, were the contributions of reserve guard Briley Pena. She did not score a point but she had four rebounds — three of which were on the offensive side, in spite of her being the smallest player on the floor — and a steal. This has been a pattern as of late and Turner said Pena is continuing to earn more minutes because of it.
“And she’s deserved these minutes,” Turner said, adding that the Arkansas true freshman also did not commit a single turnover in almost 22 minutes Thursday at the point guard spot. “She’s come in and taken care of the ball, she’s defended and done some good things for us. Part of the process of going to this new conference is we have to build not only for right now but for the future, so by giving these young kids (including sophomore guard Cayson Conner, who had three rebounds, two assists and a steal, and sophomore forward Jaidah Black — one point, three boards and a steal) some opportunities to play in these situations, it’s only going to make us better going forward.”
Sunday’s game is set for a 2 p.m. tipoff at the CEFCU Arena - Home of the Redbirds in Normal. Jeremy Rose will have the play-by-play of the game on WNBS 97.9 with television coverage on The Valley ESPN network.
