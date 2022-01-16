MURRAY — There is good and bad to having the kind of rapid-fire schedule Murray State’s women’s basketball team, as well as everyone else in the Ohio Valley Conference, is having to endure these days.
The bad involves losing a day or two of valuable practice and film time to concentrate on weaknesses. There is also the grind of now having to play three games a week, instead of the customary two, made necessary due to COVID-19 protocols within some of the teams. That can lead to fatigue, both physically and mentally.
However, the good side is, should disappointments come, there is not a lot of time to dwell on them and returning to games sooner rather than later can further help that process. That is what Murray State (11-5, 3-2 OVC play) wants Monday as it heads to Eastern Illinois (6-8, 1-2) after a nightmarish fourth quarter Saturday cost it a chance to beat defending OVC Tournament champion Belmont in (9-5, 5-0) Nashville. The Bruins pulled away to a 67-52 win after holding the Racers to only five points in the final quarter.
“Yeah, from this one, we’ve got to move on,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team watched the Bruins take control after her Racers took the lead twice in the third quarter after trailing by as many as 12 points in the first half. “I mean, we’ve got three (games) this week and we’ve got to get locked in and focused and adjust some things we didn’t do well.
“Then, we’ve got to get ready for EIU, so it’s all about having short-term memory right now because we’ve got a huge week ahead of us.”
The Racers will get to know EIU very well this week. Thanks to the quirk in scheduling, Murray State will see the Panthers twice in four days. The first meeting is set for 1 p.m. Monday at Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois, which is where the teams were supposed to have already met. However, COVID protocols within the EIU program forced a postponement of the teams’ regularly-scheduled meeting on Jan. 6.
The next meeting is Thursday at the CFSB Center in Murray. Turner said this is the first time in her five years as the Racers’ head coach that she has faced an OVC opponent in back-to-back outings.
However, the Racers have no time to worry about scheduling twists. At 3-2 in OVC play, the Racers currently are tied for fourth in the conference standings, not exactly what they had in mind as they entered this season picked third in the preseason.
The Belmont loss also had to be particularly hard to swallow because the Racers had beaten two strong teams in their previous two outings. Murray State was two days removed from defeating a surprising Tennessee State team that came to Murray undefeated in conference play. That was preceded by a stunning blowout of a Tennessee Tech squad that beat the Racers in come-from-behind fashion a week earlier in Murray.
Obviously, the loss to the Bruins is a setback but Turner and company know that three wins this week can thrust them right back into contention.The two games with EIU, currently tied for seventh in the OVC, will be followed by a matchup with a UT Martin program that has been among the best in the conference the past several years.
To get there, the Racers must first deal with a Panthers squad that will be returning to its home court with momentum. EIU (11-15, 9-11 OVC last season) had a tough 75-72 loss Saturday at Austin Peay. Their other loss in conference play was to Belmont in Charleston by 14 points.
EIU has faced some common opponents with the Racers. Both defeated Evansville, with the Racers’ eight-point win coming at Evansville, Indiana, while the Panthers’ 11-point win came at home. Both also faced Lipscomb with the Racers winning easily in Murray, while the Panthers were beaten by seven points in Charleston.
In EIU, the Racers appear to be facing a team that is similar in makeup with the Panthers having no player taller than 6-1. EIU’s leading scorer is 5-9 junior guard Lariah Washington, who averages 15.1 points per game. She is also the team’s leading producer from the floor as she has hit 48% of her field-goal tries and 40.5% of her 3-point shots.
Abby Wahl, a 6-1 senior forward/center, averages 11.9 ppg and 6.1 rebounds, while 5-8 senior guard Kira Arthofer averages 9.9 ppg. She is also averaging about five assists per game. However, a statistic to note about the Panthers is free-throw shooting as the Panthers are connecting at an outstanding 77% clip with Wahl leading the way at a blazing 89.1%. Both Washington and Arthofer are next at 80.5%, meaning this is a team that can stay in games if it can get to the foul line.
That is also a strong point for the Racers, who are making 77.8% of their charity tosses and have two starters — sophomore forward Katelyn Young (84.5%) and senior guard Macey Turley (83.8%) leading the way. They are also the Racers’ leading scorers with Young just missing averaging a double-double at 20.4 ppg and 8 rebounds a game. Turley is averaging 14.6 ppg.
Sophomore forward Hannah McKay is averaging 12 points a game and has been a stat magnet as of late as she is also averaging 6.8 rebounds per game and has had several games with a high number of assists. And senior guard Alexis Burpo continues to find ways to make her 5-10 height seem much taller as she is averaging 9.4 ppg, mostly on inside buckets, and 7.8 rpg. She is also second on the team to Young in blocked shots.
Monday’s game can be heard on WNBS 97.9 FM, starting at 12:30 p.m. with play-by-play man Jeremy Rose. The game can also be viewed on ESPN+.
