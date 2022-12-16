MURRAY— For many mid-major basketball teams, the prospect of playing one of the Power 5 schools can have a feel of visiting an amusement park or a big city for the first time.
It is new. It is fun. It is a chance to see places only previously seen on a television screen through CBS or ESPN. It is also a chance for the mid-major team to see how well it can compete with one of these programs.
As the Murray State women boarded the bus Thursday morning for tonight’s encounter with Southeastern Conference power Kentucky inside historic Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, it seemed that the Wildcats, hard as it may be to believe, were an afterthought. That is what a brutal loss to a bitter rival can do and that is what the Racers experienced Tuesday night on their home court against former Ohio Valley Conference foe Austin Peay, blowing a 22-2 lead in the first quarter as the Governors shockingly came back to win, 71-67, at the CFSB Center.
Nope, one gets the feeling that tonight is about playing a good game from start to finish, regardless of the result.
“We have some people that are going to have to step up in big situations to help us,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team had seemed to be improving in the two games before Tuesday, both wins, where the Racers crossed the 70-point mark after defense had driven the team earlier in the season.
“Some of them, I feel like, need to understand what they need to do to help us be successful, and have more pride in what we’re doing. We gave them 46 paint points and gave up 32 points (in the final quarter as Peay overcame a seven-point deficit at the end of the third quarter). And we’ve been a defensive team all year but, once they got into a rhythm and flow, they did whatever they wanted (shooting a ridiculous 91.6% — 10-of-11 — from the field in the final quarter) and we didn’t step up to anything to get stops.
“We got out-efforted. Their intensity picked up, their effort picked up and ours didn’t.”
The loss ruined one of the best games ever in a Racer uniform for last year’s OVC Player of the Year Katelyn Young, who scored a career-high 32 points. However, that was not even mentioned in her postgame comments.
“Basketball is a game of runs. It just goes up and down so … yeah,” a solemn Young said after Tuesday’s game, clearly trying to come to grips with how things went so wrong. “Mainly, we got too comfortable (after building the first-quarter lead), they scored too many and we didn’t.”
Turner, while not mentioning Young’s point total, did acknowledge that the forward should have had more assists. Young ended with only three but missed shots off several other passes robbed her of chances to add to that total, as well as the number of points for the Racers on the all-important scoreboard.
This was a particularly sore spot with Turner.
“Once the first quarter got flowing, of course, they’re going to make changes defensively. They’re sending two or three people at Katelyn and, at that point, somebody else has got to step up and make a play,” she said, noting that the shots the Racers were getting were what she considered to be “good” in nature.
“We had open shot after open shot tonight, so if your role on this basketball team is to be a shooter and make shots, then you’ve got to do that because I don’t know if there’s anybody in mid-major college basketball that I’d rather be on the floor with, if Im a player, than Katelyn Young. She’s going to draw extra players every time down the floor and she’s going to find people and she found people time and time again.”
UK enters tonight with a 7-2 mark and is coming off a 14-point loss to No. 24 Louisville Sunday in Rupp Arena. The Cats are two games away from starting SEC play and will tip off that portion of their schedule on Dec. 29 at Missouri, a team the Racers played last year and led late before the Tigers made a run in the final two minutes to win by six points in Columbia.
The Cats are shooting 44% from the field and averaging 75 points ppg as two players are pacing the team in scoring in 5-9 guard Robyn Benton (15.3) and 5-7 guard Jada Walker (14.0). UK also scores more than 62% of its field goals on assists. The Wildcats are second in the SEC and 18th nationally in assists per game (18.2).
The Cats are also one of the best teams in the nation at forcing turnovers (24 a game) and lead the SEC in turnover margin at 7.22. This is an area that helped pave the way for Peay’s comeback Tuesday as the Racers ended with 16 miscues that led to a 20-13 edge for the Govs in points-off-turnovers.
Tonight’s game is set for a 6:00 tip-off and can be heard on WNBS 97.9 FM with Jeremy Rose on the call. This game is also being televised by the SEC Network.
