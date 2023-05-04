MURRAY — Murray State women’s basketball and Head Coach Rechelle Turner announced on Wednesday the hiring of Wyatt Foust as an assistant coach for the program.
“We are excited to welcome coach Wyatt Foust back to the Murray State family,” Turner said. “His knowledge and his ability to teach and connect with our players will assist them in fully developing on and off the court. Coach Foust’s relentless approach to identifying recruits and building relationships with future Racers will be critical in supplying our program with the character and talent necessary to elevate our program as we pursue championships in the Missouri Valley Conference. Great people are the foundation of great programs, and we are thrilled to add Coach Foust to the terrific group of coaches and support staff working tirelessly to provide our young women with a wonderful experience at a first-class university.”
Foust served as the program’s director of basketball operarations during the 2021-22 season before becoming the recruiting coordinator and assistant coach at the University of Buffalo last season.
Prior to his first stint with the Racers, Foust distinguished himself as an elite coach in Kentucky since succeeding Turner at Murray High School in 2017. In two seasons at Murray and two seasons at Butler High School in Louisville, Foust compiled a 101-15 record. In his two seasons at Murray High, he led the Lady Tigers to a 60-7 record, back-to-back Kentucky Sweet 16 appearances in 2018 and ‘19 and the 2018 All “A” state championship. At Butler, Foust went 41-8 in 2019-20 and the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, while leading the Bearettes to back-to-back Region 6 title game appearances.
Over his career, Foust has been named as the Kentucky Coach of the Year by USA Today and the Lexington Herald-Leader and is a two-time Region 1 Coach of the Year. Prior to his time at Murray High, he spent one season as the boys assistant at Owensboro Catholic, after spending three seasons as the girls head coach at Notre Dame Academy in the Cincinnati suburbs of Northern Kentucky.
Foust began his high school career in 2012 as an assistant boys coach at Greenwood High School in Bowling Green after serving two seasons as an assistant women’s coach at his alma mater, Kentucky Wesleyan in Owensboro.
