MURRAY — Murray State women’s basketball and Head Coach Rechelle Turner announced on Wednesday the hiring of Wyatt Foust as an assistant coach for the program. 

“We are excited to welcome coach Wyatt Foust back to the Murray State family,” Turner said. “His knowledge and his ability to teach and connect with our players will assist them in fully developing on and off the court. Coach Foust’s relentless approach to identifying recruits and building relationships with future Racers will be critical in supplying our program with the character and talent necessary to elevate our program as we pursue championships in the Missouri Valley Conference. Great people are the foundation of great programs, and we are thrilled to add Coach Foust to the terrific group of coaches and support staff working tirelessly to provide our young women with a wonderful experience at a first-class university.”

