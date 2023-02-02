MURRAY — Today is Feb. 2, known throughout America as “Groundhog Day.”
And it was this day that was the subject of what can be considered a movie classic. It starred acting star Bill Murray as a Pennsylvania weatherman who becomes stuck in the town of Punxsutawney (where a groundhog seeing or not seeing his shadow holds everyone’s attention) and suddenly is thrust into having to repeat Feb. 2 over and over again.
So, perhaps it is appropriate that, close to the 30th anniversary of the movie’s release, that Murray State women’s basketball team is heading to Nashville tonight to play former fellow Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont … in hopes of repeating its earlier performance this season with the Bruins. That is because, if any team in basketball needed to relive a previous experience, it is definitely the Racers. They will look to break a miserable four-game losing streak that is threatening to wreck their first season in the Missouri Valley Conference when the teams tip-off at 6:30 at the Curb Event Center.
It’s already been proven that we can beat them,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose suddenly reeling team (11-8, 4-6 in Valley play) not only defeated the Bruins in January at the CFSB Center in Murray, but hammered them — 64-46.
Plus, and sticking with the “Groundhog Day” theme, the circumstances under which tonight’s game is being played and those that were in place in January are very similar. Before the first game, Murray State had been swept in its first-ever Iowa swing of the Valley swing by Northern Iowa and Drake, after opening Valley play with two wins.
Now, Belmont appears on the schedule at a similarly rough time for the Racers.
“Maybe we can take some of that confidence with us (into tonight),” Turner said. “I mean, we come back from Iowa a little bit down, then beat Belmont for the first time in 23 years at home. Then, we come back (against Valley foe Bradley) that following Sunday and played amazing and played really well together. Then, we give up a game to (Southern Illinois at home) and, since then, the wheels have kind of fallen off and we just haven’t been able to get back on track.”
How bad of a slump into which the Racers have fallen was on full display over the weekend when they lost at Evansville and at Indiana State, two teams that are not among the league leaders. Yet, instead of having a chance to perhaps get healthy, the Racers’ illness became worse as their shooting plummeted, even at the usually reliable foul line, where they rank second in the nation in free-throw percentage. They were only 8-of-14 in Sunday’s loss to Indiana State.
The worst problem, though, has been something that had not been a big deal until recently, turnovers. In the four-game losing streak, the Racers have averaged 14.5 miscues. Their opponents are also taking full advantage of them, all scoring at least the same number of points as the the number of turnovers forced, including 22 points surrendered to Missouri State off 14 turnovers and 25 to Indiana State Sunday on 20 miscues.
“We’ve just got to continue to focus forward and do the next right thing and continue to believe we can get this turned around,” Turner said. “There’s nobody more disappointed than me and I take full responsibility for it because it’s my job to have them ready to play and it’s my job to have them in a situation to be successful, but we’re just not making shots now and we have critical situations in which we have opportunities to take the lead and don’t do it. Turnovers do seem to be the Achilles heel of these last four games and it’s just uncharacteristic of the kids that are making these turnovers.”
Where the Racers have been sinking, the Bruins’ ship has been riding the tide well as Belmont is entering tonight having won its last four games, including an incomparable 101-45 win over the same SIU team that beat the Racers, 81-73, two nights earlier in Murray. Turner said a review of the tape shows that SIU, who shot a season-best 56% from 3-point range against the Racers, was only 2-of-11 in Nashville.
Murray State’s last two games have also ended the same way. The Racers entered the fourth quarter close to or even with Evansville and Indiana State and played well defensively. The only problem is the Racers could not score well and, after keeping both opponents in check until the final minute, saw both teams hit dagger threes to gain needed cushions to their leads.
“And right now, we only have one player is scoring consistently every single night (forward Katelyn Young, who had 30 points Sunday). We have no consistency anywhere else and I don’t care if it’s the top team in this league or the bottom team, we cannot win consistently if we don’t have three or four people in double figures,” Turner said. “Right now, we don’t have that.”
Then again, Murray State did not have that the first time around with Belmont. Young had 20 points, while guard Alexis Burpo had 10. Forward Hannah McKay and guard Macey Turley were close but fell short with nine and eight each. Both Burpo and McKay had eight rebounds on a night the Racers had 16 assists.
Something else that will be the same for tonight’s game will be that Jeremy Rose will have the call on WNBS 97.9, starting at about 6. The game can also be seen on ESPN+.
