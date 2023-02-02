MURRAY  — Today is Feb. 2, known throughout America as “Groundhog Day.”

And it was this day that was the subject of what can be considered a movie classic. It starred acting star Bill Murray as a Pennsylvania weatherman who becomes stuck in the town of Punxsutawney (where a groundhog seeing or not seeing his shadow holds everyone’s attention) and suddenly is thrust into having to repeat Feb. 2 over and over again. 